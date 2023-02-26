5 receive Hero Award for roles in saving man from heart attack

Luke Neikirk, a lieutenant with Cedarville Twp.’s volunteer fire department

Don Parvin, captain with Cedarville University’s campus security

Jayson Neri, campus security officer with Cedarville University and with Cedarville’s police

Jason Robison, a Cedarville Police Department officer

Dr. John Vitaliti, an anesthesiologist

Vitaliti was playing tennis with Abe Awabdy on July 8 wheb Awabdy went into cardiac arrest. Within a few moments, the five honorees took action.

“I had just got home from work when I saw a cardiac arrest notification on my pager,” Neikirk said. “I went to the scene, and campus security and Cedarville PD were already doing compressions. After using an AED to administer a shock, we retrieved a pulse and gave him care as he was transported to the Miami Valley Hospital.”

Awabdy returned home three days later after receiving medical care.