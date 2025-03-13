5 key takeaways from Ohio Gov. DeWine’s State of State speech this week

1. Economic strength: Ohio has more jobs than ever before, according to the Republican governor. As of January, Ohio had an adjusted unemployment rate of 4.6% and about 5.7 million people in its workforce, and that’s before a handful of forthcoming job-creating projects are up off the ground.

2. Workforce coordinator: Former Ohio State University football coach Jim Tressel, in his new role as Ohio’s lieutenant governor, will coordinate a regional approach between universities, career tech schools and local businesses to help Ohio meet the demand of forthcoming jobs.

3. Early health interventions: DeWine is also pushing for more schools to partner with health care providers so kids can receive medical care at school-based clinics.

- He spoke of Kylie Wainscott, a fifth grader at Warner Middle School in Xenia who was set up with audiology specialists by the school clinic and, as a result, now has hearing aids.

- He also wants the state to ensure every student from kindergarten through third grade gets glasses, if needed. And, he’s hoping to start a pilot dental program to help kids receive dental care in counties with a shortage of professionals.

4. Practical skills: DeWine’s address also harped on the need to development practical skills in Ohio’s youth. He said he’s urging his departments to create programs to help kids budget, pay bills, vote in elections, do basic first aid, prepare basic meals, and more.

- Most critical on the list is driver’s ed, which DeWine is leading a charge to move back into public schools instead of through third-party vendors. He says courses are too expensive and too scarce in too much of Ohio.

5. Dem response: Democrats, meanwhile, questioned how much that economic prosperity is really helping Ohioans who have seen property taxes and the day-to-day cost of living soar.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.