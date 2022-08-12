BreakingNews
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID level; most remain ‘high’
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID level; most remain ‘high’

Three counties in the Miami Valley dropped to a “medium” COVID-19 community level, but most of the region remains at “high”, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Champaign, Clark and Miami counties went from “high” last week to “medium” Thursday, according to the CDC’s most recent data. Butler, Darke, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties remained at a “high” coronavirus level.

There are no counties in Ohio at a “low” COVID community level. The state has 32 counties at “medium” and the remaining 56 are at “high.”

More than 39% of counties in the U.S. have a “high” community level, with 40.55% at “medium” and 19.8% at “low”, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends the following for people in a “high” community level county:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public regardless of vaccination status;
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines;
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
People who are immunocompromised should talk to their doctor about additional health precautions they can take, as well as treatment options available to them if they test positive for coronavirus.

The CDC uses the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients to determine COVID community levels.

