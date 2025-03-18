2 photographers win awards at Ohio News Photographers Association annual contest

Two photographers for the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun won multiple awards at the Ohio News Photographers Association annual contest.
The contest provides an opportunity for photojournalists to showcase their works and have their works judged “against the best in the state.”
George A. Smallsreed, Jr. Photographer of the Year (Small Market): First place, Bill Lackey of the Springfield News-Sun.
Credit: Bill Lackey
General News: Lackey, who won the Award of Excellence for “Flag Retirement.”
Credit: Bill Lackey
Pictorial: Lackey won the Award of Excellence for “Butterfly.”
Credit: Bill Lackey
Spot News: Marshall Gorby of the Dayton Daily News won first place for “Wild Hose,” second place for “Dog Rescue” and third place for “Tears.”
First place:
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Lackey also won the Award of Excellence for “Tornado Aftermath.”
Credit: Bill Lackey
