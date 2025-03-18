2 photographers win awards at Ohio News Photographers Association annual contest

Tony Rieker extinguishes the torches after helping light thousands of American flags during the annual flag retirement ceremony at American Legion Post 286 in New Carlisle Friday, June 14, 2024. The American Legiion receives thousands of faded and worn out flags from all over the country to officially retire. This year they retired between 8,000 an 10,000 flags.

Tony Rieker extinguishes the torches after helping light thousands of American flags during the annual flag retirement ceremony at American Legion Post 286 in New Carlisle Friday, June 14, 2024. The American Legiion receives thousands of faded and worn out flags from all over the country to officially retire. This year they retired between 8,000 an 10,000 flags. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
59 minutes ago
Two photographers for the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun won multiple awards at the Ohio News Photographers Association annual contest.

The contest provides an opportunity for photojournalists to showcase their works and have their works judged “against the best in the state.”

George A. Smallsreed, Jr. Photographer of the Year (Small Market): First place, Bill Lackey of the Springfield News-Sun.

Emi Campbell and her daughter Emma search their Ridge Road house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, 2024, after it sustained extensive damage from a possible tornado. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

General News: Lackey, who won the Award of Excellence for “Flag Retirement.”

Tony Rieker extinguishes the torches after helping light thousands of American flags during the annual flag retirement ceremony at American Legion Post 286 in New Carlisle Friday, June 14, 2024. The American Legiion receives thousands of faded and worn out flags from all over the country to officially retire. This year they retired between 8,000 an 10,000 flags. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Pictorial: Lackey won the Award of Excellence for “Butterfly.”

The "Transformation" butterfly mural on the back of the State Theater is reflected in the tiny drops of water on a car window Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Spot News: Marshall Gorby of the Dayton Daily News won first place for “Wild Hose,” second place for “Dog Rescue” and third place for “Tears.”

First place:

Three houses were destroyed by fire Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue. No one was home but a dog was rescued from one house and was given water and oxygen. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Three houses were destroyed by fire Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue. No one was home but a dog was rescued from one house and was given water and oxygen.

Greenville, Ohio, resident Brenda Pollitt wipes the tears from her eyes as she removes important papers from her bedroom, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Pollitt and her children were home at the time of the strong storm that hit Tuesday evening, May 7. She and her family ran downstairs and were all safe.

Lackey also won the Award of Excellence for “Tornado Aftermath.”

Emi Campbell and her family collect the belongings Friday, March 1, 2024 as they prepare to move out the their Ridge Road house that was destroyed in Wednesday's tornado. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

