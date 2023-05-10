$1M scratch-off prize sold at Fairborn Speedway

A Fairborn man won a $1 million prize last week playing the Ohio Lottery’s Billion scratch-off game.
Johnny Salyers bought his winning $50 ticket at the Speedway store at 1171 N. Broad St. in Fairborn, the Ohio Lottery announced.
He beat odds of 1 in 235,636 to win the second-tier prize, which is an annuity paid as $50,000 a year for 20 years.
The top prize in the game is $1 million every year for life. As of Tuesday, there are four top prizes remaining in the game that debuted Jan. 3.
Salyers chose the $500,000 cash payout option and will receive about $360,000 after federal and state taxes, the lottery said.
