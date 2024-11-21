167K pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Recalled products have a “use by” date of 11/14/2024 and bear establishment number “EST. 2547B” in the USDA mark of inspection.

A full list of recalled beef products and pictures of their labels are available on the FSIS website.

The FSIS said that the contamination was discovered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture after a group of people who had become ill reported eating ground beef before their illness. The FSIS said that it found a link between the ground beef the people ate and Wolverine Packing Co., and when the MDA tested a sample of the beef it was found positive for E. coli.

A total of 15 people have been identified with E. coli infections with illness onset dates from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, the agency said.

The FSIS said it is concerned the beef could be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers, and urged those businesses not to sell those products, but to throw them away or return them.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure. Most recover within a week, but some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions can contact Wolverine Packing Co.’s Don Tanner by calling 248-762-1533.