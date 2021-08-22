springfield-news-sun logo
1 in 10 Ohio hospital patients have COVID-19

Local News
By Kaitlin Schroeder
26 minutes ago

Ohio recorded 2,194 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio has reported 1,180,986 total cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. In the last 21 days, 2,422 cases of the coronavirus have been reported on average.

Ohio indicators
Ohio indicators

There were 1,884 Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, which is about 1 in 10 hospital patients in the state. That’s up 27% from a week ago, up 161% from three weeks ago and up 512% from two months ago, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

Where and when to seek COVID-19 testing in the Dayton area

There are also 572 patients in the ICU with COVID-19, which is about 1 in 6 patients in an Ohio ICU bed. That’s up 24% from a week ago, up 169% from 21 days ago and up 581% from two months ago.

In the last 24 hours, one person has been admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. The total reported ICU admissions is 8,676 patients. On average, 10 people have been admitted to the ICU in the last 21 days.

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours; however, 20,689 people have died of COVID-19 in total in Ohio. Nine people have died on average in the last 21 days.

