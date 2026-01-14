Breaking: Springfield man indicted on attempted murder for allegedly shooting girlfriend in head

Young’s Jersey Dairy has deals, special menu items this weekend

Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs hosted the first Barnabe’s Buckeye Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs hosted the first Barnabe’s Buckeye Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

This weekends marks the 157th birthday of Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs.

Beginning as just a small family farm, the property has since grown into a full size restaurant and entertainment complex, complete with several rides and activities.

ExploreSee also: Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Beatlemania, ‘Jurassic Park’ in concert, ’80s dance party and more

To celebrate the occasion, Young’s will host its annual birthday celebration Jan. 16-19, featuring several deals and special menu items.

During the festivities, the restaurant will take $1.57 off all ice cream cones, burgers, buckeye four packs, deep fried cheddar cheese curds, chedda cheese cripsys, kid’s meals and 1/2 gallon ice cream tubs.

Young's Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs. Photo by Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

Additionally, those who purchase a kid’s meal, cone, burger or cheese curds will receive a free, limited-edition anniversary mug while supplies last. Approximately 2000 will be available.

A mug will also be included with the two special menu items being offered during the celebration. The first menu item, the 157th birthday sundae, will include two mini scoops of cookie dough ice cream and a mini scop of caramel chocolate toffee ice cream, alongside toppings of hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate chips and half of a chocolate chip cookie. The second menu item will be a classic root beer float, made from vanilla ice cream and Mug root beer.

For those looking to try the various cheeses made on the farm, Young’s is also offering 50% off its two sampler dishes, each including eight varieties of its cheese.

Discounts will also be offered at several of Young’s other attractions, as tickets for the onsite carousel and mini golf will be $1.57. Guests can get a medium bucket of golf balls for $1.57 as well.

HOW TO GO

What: Young’s Jersey Dairy 157th Birthday Celebration

When: Jan. 16-19

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

More info: youngsdairy.com

In Other News
1
Balancing meals, getting in protein will optimize your physical...
2
Some Ohioans are filling every spare minute: Why doing nothing may be...
3
List: Martin Luther King Day 2026 events in the region
4
‘But I don’t wanna give them up’: Taking a hard look at annual...
5
What is the Wilderkind movement? Idea is especially popular on...

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.