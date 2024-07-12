WYSO podcast explores Ohio history from Indigenous perspective

“They tell a version of Ohio history that’s been often overlooked and misunderstood in the nearly 200 years since their nations were forcibly relocated,” organizers stated in a news release. “Indigenous scholars and historical researchers explain how generations of broken treaties and deadly conflict with settlers, traders, and colonists led to the forced relocation of their communities so their land could be sold and settled. The series also shows how Indigenous people today are reviving their languages, renewing their cultures, and reconnecting with people, places, and governments in Ohio.”

Podcast subjects include:

Jeremy Turner, a citizen of the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and an Indiana farmer, and Eastern Shawnee citizen Talon Silverhorn, who also is an employee at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Turner and Silverhorn are professional historical interpreters, and they describe the seasonal Shawnee hunting, farming, and maple sugaring practices that sustained their people and the land in the Ohio River Valley for thousands of years —until the disruption brought by European raders, settlers, and colonists. They also talk about how those practices could be used today.

Dr. Mary Stockwell, Ohio historian and author of “The Other Trail of Tears,” talks about the deadly removal of Shawnee, Miami, Wyandotte, and other people from Ohio as a result of the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

The Miami Tribe of Oklahoma’s annual Winter Gathering, marking the 50th anniversary of the tribe’s educational partnership with Miami University.

The opening of Great Council State Park in Greene County near Xenia. It was built in collaboration with the three federally recognized Shawnee tribes and is intended to more accurately represent modern-day Shawnee people and their history in the Ohio Valley.

Organizers regard the podcast as an eye-opening endeavor intended to educate and enlighten.

“We rarely learned these stories in school — very few of us know what happened to tribes like the Miami, Shawnee, and Wyandotte, or that they still exist today,” said Neenah Ellis, former executive director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, in Yellow Springs. “So many narratives have reduced our state’s past to a heroic story about white settlement. Ohio history is bigger than that, richer than that, more complex than that. Curious listeners will welcome this series at a time when Ohio’s Indigenous history is deservedly a more common part of public conversations.”

“The Ohio Country,” conceived by Ellis in 2021 and co-produced with Chris Welter, managing editor of the Eichelberger Center, is available on all major podcast platforms and at wyso.org/podcasts.