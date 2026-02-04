Ohio’s ‘Winter Scenic Route’ highlights popular snowy spots

The Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville, outside of Cleveland, offers over 3,500 acres of natural landscapes as well as a 700-foot ice chute for guests to toboggan down. Also in the area is the Brew Garden Strongsville, another guide recommendation.

Ohio’s only national park, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, is also highlighted in this guide. This popular spot is known for its various waterfalls, which often freeze during the winter time. Guests can also go ice fishing, cross-country skiing, sledding, tubing and more during the cold months. The area is also home to the Boston Mills Brandywine ski resort, which offers additional winter activities.

Moving to the south, Battelle Darby Creek in Galloway is a Columbus-area park offering 14 different hiking trails for guests of all skill levels, ranging from 0.2 miles to over 12 miles long. While not one of the highlighted stops, the guide also suggests visiting Scioto Grove MetroPark in Grove City.

The Winter Scenic Route even passes through the Dayton area, with the guide showcasing The Five Rivers MetroParks. Made up of over 20 different parks and venues, there are many activities for guests to try. The guide specifically mentions the RiverScape MetroPark ice rink, which is open now through the end of February.

Also mentioned is the famous Hocking Hills State Park, home to some of Ohio’s most famous natural landmarks. The trails at this park take guests near cliffs, under waterfalls and over rivers.

For additional Winter Scenic Route stops and information, check out roadtrips.ohio.org.