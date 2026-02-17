With seasonal affective disorder, daily physical activity is important — even in small amounts

Signs and symptoms can include changes in sleep or appetite, fatigue, moodiness, or difficulty concentrating. Researchers believe this may occur due to changes in body chemistry related to seasonal changes in light.

During the winter months for example, a decrease in the amount of sunlight may create imbalances of hormones and certain “feel good” brain chemicals, including serotonin. In one study, production of serotonin was found to be lowest in winter and was strongly correlated with the amount of bright sunlight during the day.

Other than bright sunlight, no other seasonal factors seemed to influence serotonin production. Researchers continue to study the effects of serotonin and other neurotransmitters on sleep, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorders, migraine headaches, and other conditions related to the mind and body.

Treatment for seasonal affective disorder may include light therapy, medication, behavioral therapy or hormone supplementation. Studies have shown that over half of people suffering with SAD have experienced relief of symptoms with light therapy, typically using bright white, fluorescent light boxes designed for this purpose.

Dietary changes may have an effect on symptoms although experts do not all agree on this premise, so consulting with a registered dietitian or other health care provider can be useful.

Daily physical activity is still important, even if it is only a small amount. The reason is that exercise is such a powerful antidepressant, helping to normalize brain chemistry, restore mental and emotional balance, improve sleep quality, and calm nerves. Basically, it can help counteract some of the symptoms being experienced with SAD. Making a point to move around, whether running errands, going for a walk, or to the gym for a workout requires that you focus on the task at hand, providing a distraction from the worries of the day. The idea is to recognize which activities make you feel better and keep these on your go-to list. Of course, if you exercise outdoors, do so safely, dressing for weather conditions, staying hydrated and listening to your body. It also is a good idea to let someone know where you are going, especially if you have any concerns related to staying safe such as medical conditions.

If you have a fitness tracker, such as a smartwatch, this can come in handy for motivation because it allows you to see how active you are day to day. Remember to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on yourself to exercise, as it’s not about living up to anyone’s standard. It’s about finding practical ways to help yourself feel happier and healthier.

If you suspect you may have SAD and it is severe enough to interfere with daily activities, it is important to be evaluated by a health professional.

Marjie Gilliam is an International Sports Sciences Master certified personal trainer and fitness consultant. Send email to marjie@ohtrainer.com.