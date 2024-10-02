Winter is coming: How seniors can avoid seasonal blues

“The chilly gray winter weather alone is enough to make someone feel lonely. Social isolation can take a serious toll on a person’s mental and physical health,” said Julie Manuel, the clinical program manager for Kettering Health Behavioral Medicine.

The winter blues are also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This condition can affect anyone, but for senior citizens it can impact an already vulnerable population.

“Older adults may be particularly at risk,” Manuel said. “Senior citizens often already face a variety of challenges, such as loneliness and reduced social engagement. These can be intensified in the winter months.”

Some symptoms of the winter blues include increased anxiety and worry, low energy, inability to concentrate, appetite changes, irritability, loss of interest in activities or suicidal thoughts.

“It’s important not to minimize seasonal depression as something you just need to ‘power through’ until spring,” said Rebecca Hall, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Montgomery County.

People with SAD are encouraged to maintain a routine and stay in touch with others. A small get together at a café for a warm meal can help fight the cold elements. If going out is too much, invite a few friends over for a game night, favorite card game or potluck meal.

The National Institute on Aging encourages seniors to keep social connections, eat healthy meals, get seven to nine hours of sleep per night and consult a doctor if symptoms persist.

“Stay consistent with your activities, including sleep, diet and exercise,” Manuel said. “All these things can impact your emotions over time and staying consistent will help reduce feelings of sadness, regardless of the weather outside.”

Manuel noted another option is to embrace the sunlight.

“Turn on bright lights and leave the blinds open, she said. “Also, sit near a window while inside. These can all help by offering increased exposure to Vitamin D and giving us the opportunity to soak in natural light.”

Some support groups offer an online option for those who struggle to attend in-person meetings.

“Make time to talk to friends or family, even if it’s just a few minutes a day. Take advantage of senior center programs (some offer transportation), and if possible, get some sunlight in the morning,” Hall said. “There are programs for seniors that can help them stay active, manage symptoms of chronic conditions, like arthritis, and incorporate gentle movement in a social setting.”

MORE DETAILS

For more information about NAMI support groups, visit http://nami-mc.org.