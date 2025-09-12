Why Holiday World in Santa Claus, Ind. might be worth the drive this fall season

“It’s just a charming, traditional theme park” said a representative of Holiday World. “There’s something that everyone in the family can do, and they’re going to want to do it multiple times.”

In 2024, the park saw the addition of Good Gravy , a family boomerang coaster. The ride was manufactured by Vekoma , the company behind Kings Island’s Snoopy Soap Box Racers.

The park has several attractions lauded by roller coaster enthusiasts, including The Raven, which was crowned “Best Wooden Coaster” by the Golden Ticket Awards four years in a row, and The Voyage, which won the same award five years in a row.

To compliment the section themed around Halloween, the park will begin its annual fall celebration, “Happy Halloween Weekends,” Sept. 20. Nominated for USA Today’s list of best Halloween theme park events, this year, the festivities will be centered around dinosaurs.

“The crown jewel of this year’s event is going to be the new Dino Corn Maze Adventure,” the representative said.

This 12-acre maze will feature over two dozen life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. These were created by “Dino” Don Lessem, a paleontologist famous for his work on the film “Jurassic Park.”

On Saturday nights, Holiday World will send off the evening with “Dinos Soar in the Sky,” a nighttime spectacular utilizing 500 drones.

“They’ll be dancing across the sky at night,” said the representative. “It’s perfectly choreographed to the music and storytelling.”

In addition to the prehistoric offerings, the park will also feature traditional Halloween activities. This includes a trick-or-treat trail and other walk through experiences.