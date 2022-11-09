Which precheck option is best for older travelers

Military, first responders, members of SENTRI, members of NEXUS, children 12 and under and government employees from select agencies get free TSA Precheck. If you don’t fall into one of those categories, there are still ways to get it free. Travelers can use credit card benefits, such as points or miles, to cover the fee or to get it reimbursed. Check out Nerd Wallet to see credit cards with these perks. For everyone else, Precheck is $85 for the first five years, then $70 to renew online.

You can check out tsa.gov/precheck to see your options.

Global Entry

Global Entry is available for U.S. citizens and residents of select countries entering the U.S. after traveling internationally. It provides additional convenience for international travelers to bypass processing lines, and paperwork and enjoy reduced wait times. The fee is $100 for five years and it includes TSA Precheck. So, if you plan to travel internationally at all over the next five years, it might be worth the extra $15. Several credit cards will waive these fees as well.

Go to cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry for information on the program and how to sign up.

Clear Plus

Clear Plus is available at over 40 U.S. airports and costs $189 annually. Clear uses a biometric scan of your eyes or fingerprints. Report to one of the Clear kiosks and once scanned, a representative will escort you directly to the front of a security checkpoint line.

Clear also offers benefits outside the airport. There’s a health pass that offers a way to easily complete health screenings. Members can also easily make and show a digital vaccine card. Access to Clear Sports is also included in the membership, giving members quicker ability to enter sports and entertainment venues through the Clear lanes. So, for those who spend a lot of their free time at concerts or ballgames, this could be a convenient way to avoid those lines.

Visit clearme.com to see the benefits and where it is available.