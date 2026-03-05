What to stream right now

Here’s what’s breaking through across platforms.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 2” (Apple TV+)The monster-sized saga expands in its second season, deepening the mystery around the shadowy organization Monarch and the colossal creatures it tracks. As new Titans emerge and global stakes rise, the series blends intimate family drama with sweeping sci-fi spectacle. Expect more high-stakes revelations, broken loyalties and blockbuster-level world-building.

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO Max)This sharp, dark comedy dives into a messy love triangle that spirals wildly out of control. With biting dialogue and increasing absurdity, the series explores modern relationships, ego and impulsive decisions that can’t be undone. Expect uncomfortable humor, emotional fallout and cringe-worthy twists at every turn.

“Young Sherlock” (Prime Video) Before 221B Baker Street, there was a gifted teenager discovering his gift for deduction. This origin story reimagines Sherlock Holmes as an ambitious young outsider as he begins to recognize his extraordinary powers of observation. Set in the 1870s, a young Sherlock Holmes tackles his first investigation, uncovering a far-reaching conspiracy that spans continents.

“Paradise: Season 2” (Hulu) Based on a Secret Service detail protecting a former president, the follow-up season raises the emotional and narrative stakes. Blending elements of mystery, drama and speculative storytelling, Season 2 pushes its characters into morally gray territory. The result is a series that thrives on tension and unexpected turns.

“The Pitt: Season 2” (HBO Max) After a first season that received 13 Emmy Award nominations and won five, the second season continues to spotlight the personal lives behind the scrubs. Based on one hectic day for a frontline medical team inside a Pittsburgh emergency room, ethical dilemmas intensify and relationships continue to evolve against the relentless pace of a high-pressure hospital.

“Bridgerton: Season 4” (Netflix) Romance returns to high society with another season of lavish balls, secret courtships and simmering scandals. The series maintains its signature blend of opulence and emotional vulnerability, following a new central love story while weaving in familiar faces. Expect sparkling chemistry, whispered gossip and sweeping declarations set against Regency-era glamour.

“The Night Agent: Season 3” (Netflix) The political thriller ramps up once again as national security hangs in the balance. With deeper conspiracies and more personal risks, the newest chapter tests loyalties at every level of power. Suspense drives each episode, as fast-moving investigations collide with the dangerous realities of espionage.

“Shrinking: Season 3” (Apple TV+) The heartfelt comedy continues to explore grief, healing and unconventional therapy. As its characters confront lingering emotional baggage, humor and honesty remain at the forefront. Season 3 sharpens the show’s balance of laugh-out-loud moments and quiet reflection.

“Love Story” (Hulu) This limited series dives deep into the lives and deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

The romantic drama centers on a relationship shaped by timing, vulnerability and second chances. Moving between tender beginnings and hard-earned lessons, the series captures the emotional highs and lows of modern love.

“The Beauty” (Hulu) The glamorous world of international fashion descends into horror as top supermodels start dying under bizarre and brutal circumstances. FBI agents Cooper Madsen and Jordan Bennett travel to Paris to investigate, only to uncover a chilling secret: a sexually transmitted virus that grants ordinary people impossible physical perfection – at a horrifying cost.

