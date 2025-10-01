What is it like being a business neighbor to Foy’s Halloween Store? Here’s what some of them said

One of these establishments is Shwartz Jewelry Store. Operating for 83 years at 28 E. Main St., it is the second oldest shop in Fairborn, just behind Foy’s itself.

“Mike Foy [current owner of Foy’s] is a wonderful neighbor,” said Pete Bates, the jewelry store’s owner. “He certainly pulls for downtown and all the shops and the city itself. He’s an icon.”

Aside from the man himself, Bates also discussed the crowds Foy’s brings.

“The exposure, for not only me but for the city of Fairborn, is phenomenal,” said Bates. “We’re happy to be here also.”

The Miami Valley Military History Museum, a nonprofit located at 4 E. Main St., doesn’t usually partake in the Halloween festivities, but still sees an uptick during the season.

“Toward the end of September and most of the month of October, there’s more people downtown because of all the Halloween items that they can find here,” said Mark Conrad, museum president and curator. “When people are coming downtown to do their Halloween shopping, that’s what their mind is set on, not particularly going through a military museum, but we do see an uptick in traffic.”

Instead of dressing up for the season, the museum instead continues to focus on U.S. Military history.

“We have window displays that change out,” said Conrad. " So for October, our volunteers who take care of changing out the window displays will find some historic event that occurred in October, and we will base our window theme around that.“

Other organizations in the area embrace the Halloween sprit, such as the Fairborn Public Library. Located at 1. E Main St., this branch of the Greene County Public Library even likes to join in on the spooky fun, becoming the “Fearborn Library.”

As part of the transformation, the library will be decorated to fit the season, and guests are invited to help the Fearborn Historical Society solve the mystery of “anomalous exhibit activity.” The Fairborn Public Library is also set to partake in the town’s Halloween Festival, scheduled for Oct. 17-19. On Saturday night of the festival, the library will host Terrifying Trivia, where contestants can dress up and put their Halloween knowledge to the test.

“The Fairborn community really embraces Halloween,” said Head Librarian Jessica Winegarner. “So we like to fully embrace the ‘Halloweentown’ of it all and have a fun event free for the community.”

