What buyers can do to get the best mortgage rate

Mortgage interest rates have been headlining financial news segments for several years running. Much of that news has been met with less than open arms, as rates have risen dramatically in recent years, an increase that is related to the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mortgage interest rates did not immediately spike after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March 2020. In fact, data from the lender Freddie Mac indicates mortgage rates were still well below 4 percent on Jan. 1, 2022. However, those rates hovered around 7 percent by the end of that year, and were still around that level at the start of 2024.