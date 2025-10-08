Walmart eliminating synthetic dyes in private brand foods

“This action is a significant step forward in its ongoing mission to provide customers with affordable, high-quality private brand products,” noted the Walmart website.

What Walmart is hearing from customers

“This effort marks one of the largest private brand reformulations in retail history,” said Sam Rossi of Lesic & Camper Communications on behalf of Walmart. “About 90% of Walmart’s private brand foods are already free from synthetic dyes, and reformulated products will begin rolling out to stores and online in the months ahead.”

Rossi cited the following statistics based on customer responses:

62% of Walmart shoppers want more transparency in food ingredients.

54% say they check ingredient labels when shopping.

Many are asking for “made without” products — foods with simpler, recognizable ingredients.

“Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we’ve listened," said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., in a press statement. “By eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients, we’re reinforcing our promise to deliver affordable food that families can feel good about.”

Synthetic dyes being removed

Walmart is eliminating these 11 synthetic dyes from all private brand food products.

FD&C Blue 1

FD&C Blue 2

FD&C Green 3

FD&C Red 3

FD&C Red 4

FD&C Red 40

FD&C Yellow 5

FD&C Yellow 6

FD&C Citrus Red

FD&C Orange B

Canthaxanthin

Additional ingredients being removed

In addition to dyes, these 30 ingredients are also being removed from Walmart U.S. private brand foods.

Titanium Dioxide

Azodicarbonamide

Dicotyl Sodium Sulfosuccinate (DSS)

Sucrose Polyester

Toluene

Anisole

Lye

Morpholine

Propylene oxide

Sodium Stearyl Fumarate

Stearyl tartrate

Ficin

Synthetic trans fatty acid

Butylparaben

Lactylated Esters of Mon & Diglycerides (OLEON)

Methylparaben

Propylparaben

Calcium Bromate

Potassium Bromate

Bromated flour

Neotame

Advantame

Phthalates

Potassium Bisulfite

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Nitrite

Simplesse

Sodium Ferrocyanide (aka Yellow Prussiate of Soda)

Sucroglycerides

Talc

Timeline for updates in stores