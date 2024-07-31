Vintage home décor is hot right now: Here’s where to find it locally

Why is vintage décor so popular?

Antiques and vintage items have always been in style, but in a time of cheap mass-produced goods, there’s a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the past. Plus, used furnishings are good for the environment and are often more affordable than buying new. And incorporating styles from across decades and generations lets us create very personal and unique spaces in our homes.

Which vintage décor styles are popular now?

What’s popular in decor is always changing, but here are some current trends:

Grandmillennial : Wallpaper, floral motifs, slipcovers, oriental rugs and fringed draperies, grandmillenial style is formal and traditional.

Cottagecore: Similar to grandmillenial but more casual and cozy. Think quilts, doilies and Gone with the Wind lamps.

Coastal grandmother : Beachy colors like whites, neutrals and gentle blues mix with textured furniture like rattan and wood. Big comfy furniture fills light, airy rooms.

Shabby chic : Shabby chic is romantic and rustic, with painted furniture and a lived-in look.

Farmhouse : Although rustic and comfy, the farmhouse style is clean, pared-down and practical. Neutral colors and linen fabrics are popular.

Rustic vogue : Elegant and simple, rustic vogue spotlights natural materials and untreated wood.

Midcentury modern : Streamlined furnishings with minimal ornamentation characterizes the midcentury modern style. It's simple, functional and sleek.

Retro: Retro is loud and proud with bold colors and big patterns. It has a sense of humor and is straight from the 1960s and 1970s.

What’s hot in vintage home decor?

According to several sources, these are rising vintage trends:

Where to shop

In-person shopping at antique stores, flea markets and estate sales is a great way to score vintage décor, and online options are expanding. Here are a few ideas and resources:

Online estate sales: Online estate liquidation sales function like an auction but you can pick up items locally. Listings are at EstateSales.net as well as specific sites like Caring Transitions, caringtransitionsdayton.com and Everything But The House, EBTH.com.

Online antique auctions: Berners Auction Gallery in Springfield auctions high-end jewelry, art and home furnishings. Pickup is local. berners.hibid.com

Garage sales : Garage sales are the best way to find inexpensive vintage items, but you have to go to a lot to find what you want. Still, it's the thrill of the hunt. Find garage sale listings in this newspaper's classified section or try garagesalefinder.com

Church sales : Church sales are my favorite places to look for vintage items. Many post their events on Facebook and their own church websites. A quick Google search might help find some.

Antique stores : Brick-and-mortar antique stores are filled with amazing finds. You'll find small shops in every community. Here are some larger stores:

goes by the moniker, “The Antiques Capital of the Midwest,” and antique stores line Main Street downtown. Thrift stores: Southwest Ohio has great thrift stores, but most focus on clothing. These stock large selections of vintage home items:

Saint Francis Thrift Stores in Huber Heights and Dayton: Both locations have a huge inventory of vintage homewares and furniture. They’re spacious and well organized.

Valley Thrift Store on Woodman Drive in Kettering: Not much furniture, but a large selection of housewares.

In-person auctions: The number of in-person auctions has shrunk since the pandemic, but there are still several every week. Listings are in the classified section of this newspaper as well as at www.auctionzip.com

Flea markets and antique shows this year in the Tri-State region:

Springfield Antique Show and Flea Market, third weekend in August, September, October and November, Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike; https://jenkinsandco.com/springfield-antique-show

Treasure Aisles Flea Market: Saturdays and Sundays, 320 N. Garver Road, Monroe; treasureaislesflea.com

Burlington, KY, Antique Show (near Cincinnati), Third Sunday through October, Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Rd., Burlington, Ky.; burlingtonantiqueshow.com

Tri-State Antique Market (Lawrenceburg, Ind., near Cincinnati), First Sunday through October, Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds on U.S. 50, lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com

Fleur de Flea in Louisville, Aug. 31, 213 Witherspoon St., Louisville; thefleurdeflea.com

127 Yard Sale/World's Largest Garage Sale, Aug. 1-4, garage sales are set up for nearly 700 miles along Highway 127, from Michigan to Tennessee, including through Ohio and Kentucky; 27yardsale.com

Jana Collier is a long-time area journalist. Her blog, myNanaJana.com, features nostalgic recipes, small-town travel and offbeat DIY projects.