Aging and dehydration are intertwined

Why is my risk for dehydration higher now than when I was younger?

Seniors may ask this question, and body composition changes that correspond to age are often to blame. According to the Cleveland Clinic, seniors’ bodies do not demand water in the same way they did when they were younger. So people tend to drink less water as they age. Some also suffer from decreased kidney function that also compromises fluid levels in the body. These things mean many seniors have less water in their bodies than they used to, which increases their risk for dehydration.

How serious is this threat?

The threat posed by dehydration is serious. In fact, the Cleveland Clinic notes that dehydration is a common cause of hospitalization among adults age 65 and older. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality also notes that adults 65 and over have the highest hospital admission rates for dehydration of any group.

How do I know if I’m dehydrated?

As noted, aging adults do not typically feel as thirsty as they did when they were younger. That’s important to remember, as the Cleveland Clinic notes that thirst might actually be a sign of early dehydration. The following are some additional physical signs of dehydration:

Fatigue and weakness

Dizziness or a loss of coordination

Dry mouth and/or a dry cough

Headache

Muscle cramps, which can be caused by a loss of electrolytes through sweating

Chills or heat intolerance

Flushed skin

These symptoms are notable in their own right, but some may make seniors vulnerable to additional issues. For instance, dizziness or a loss of coordination resulting from dehydration may make seniors more vulnerable to falls. Falls are a significant threat because they increase the likelihood of broken bones and other serious injuries, but a fall also can adversely affect mental health.

A fall that causes injury may lead seniors to withdraw from certain activities, including recreational sports or other physical activities often performed alongside fellow seniors. Withdrawing from such activities can lead to isolation and depression.

How can I avoid dehydration?

The goods news is that hydrating is pretty easy, particularly when seniors are aware of their vulnerability to dehydration. The Cleveland Clinic urges seniors to consume sufficient fluids each day, even spicing up water with a fruit slice if necessary. In addition, seniors are urged to avoid caffeine, which can force more trips to the bathroom to urinate and thus lose fluid. Cucumbers, celery and, of course, watermelon also can be incorporated into seniors’ diets each day, as these foods are high in water content.

Dehydration poses a serious threat to seniors’ health. But that threat can be easily overcome when seniors make a concerted effort to stay hydrated each day.