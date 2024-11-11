Vandalia company creates Supreme Court’s new art exhibits honoring military justices, Tuskegee Airmen

“Both exhibits are beautiful,” said Doug Stein, civic education and outreach manager for the Supreme Court of Ohio. “Exhibit Concepts has great attention to detail, they’re customer-centric, honor the timeline, and deliver on budget. They’ve done that time and again for us which makes for a great, long-term partnership.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Stein said each justice featured in the military exhibit is recognized for the branch of military service in which they served, respective rank, and dates of service. The armed conflicts range from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War in particular.

“I’m sure their training in the military prepared them well for service on the Court,” he said. “The exhibit also helps us know a little bit more of our own history, which was important to Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy, who is very veteran-centric. She supports our veterans at every turn.”

Stein said one of the goals of the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit was to shed light on how the Airmen were once headquartered at Lockbourne Army Airfield, now named Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. Following their service in World War II, the Tuskegee Airmen’s fighter and bombardment group were relocated to Lockbourne Air Force Base, which was segregated at the time. In July 1948 President Harry S. Truman signed an Executive Order that mandated the desegregation of the U.S. military.

“This exhibit is tremendous and a real history lesson for students in grades 4 through 12 that are our primary audience,” he said. “Most students as well as people born, raised and educated in the (Columbus area) do not know the Tuskegee Airmen were located at Lockbourne. This is a huge opportunity for us to educate and inspire, which is our overarching goal.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Tuskegee Airmen portraits were painted and donated to the Court in 2008 by Ohio artist Robert Tanner Sr.

“Bob’s work captures each airman perfectly,” Stein said. “These colonels and captains, including Chappie James, were the cream of the crop of the Tuskegee Airmen. Exhibit Concepts did a beautiful job positioning and lighting the portraits. We also provide brief biographical summaries for each airman.”

Explore Dayton Literary Peace Prize honors President Jimmy Carter and other authors this weekend

Both exhibits were dedicated Nov. 8 at the Supreme Court of Ohio’s 2024 Veterans Day Commemoration ceremony.

“Honoring the military justices and the Tuskegee Airmen is really special,” Stein added. “We’re trying to make a living lesson for the 10,000 kids who come through the Court every year.”

MORE INFO

The Supreme Court of Ohio’s Visitor Education Center is located at 65 S. Front St., Columbus. Visits are scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 614-387-9223 or e-mail courttours@sc.ohio.gov to schedule a tour. School tours typically last 90 minutes. For more information, visit supremecourt.ohio.gov.