Tips for adults to stay safe on Halloween

Walk this way

If you have mobility issues, it can be a struggle to get to the door quickly. The constant up-and-down from the couch can be troublesome as well. It’s OK to skip a year and not participate if you don’t feel up to it. Hang a sign that says “Out of Candy” on your front door. Another option is to leave a bowl of candy outside for visitors to select a few pieces.

Light it up

If you do want to participate in the annual tradition and enjoy all the young trick-or-treaters, there are some easy tips to stay safe. Ensure you have adequate lighting. Turn on lights in the home and outdoors to avoid fall hazards. Look through a window or peephole, and don’t open the door for anyone who makes you feel uncomfortable. Don’t use candles for decorations as they are a fire hazard.

If you can stand the evening chill, it might be a good idea to sit outside instead of repeated trips in and out of the house (this also helps keep any animals inside and safe as well). Keep the sidewalk or path to the house free of any debris or clutter.

Walking tour

Walking around the neighborhood with young family members? A flashlight is a must. Also consider wearing reflective clothing, and wearing neon/light up bracelets or necklaces so drivers can see you easily. Be sure to wear comfy shoes that keep you steady on your feet.

If you plan to dress up, ensure the costume doesn’t hinder your vision. In the dark, it is important to have clear vision to be aware of all surroundings. Likewise, costumes should not be long enough to drag the ground.

Safety in numbers

Nervous about being alone? Feel free to have your own Halloween get together. Invite family, friends or neighbors to enjoy an evening of festivities. Everyone can take turns handing out candy.

Do not invite trick-or-treaters into your home. Consider caging or gating animals into another room to keep them calm during the commotion. This also helps avoid tripping over any pets during multiple trips to the front door.

Sweet tooth

The cost of candy can be an unexpected bill when loading up before the big day. It is also a highly tempting snack. If your sweet tooth can’t handle the temptation, other options for trick-or-treating include stickers, toy rings, gum, temporary tattoos, coins, glow sticks, small containers of Play-Doh, bubbles, granola bars, honey sticks, pretzels, juice boxes, small bottles of water with drink flavor packets, mini puzzles, crayons, lip balm, hot cocoa mix, bouncy balls, slinkies, stamps, spooky bookmarks and more.