Tickets to see Dave Chappelle featuring 50 Cent in Yellow Springs on sale today

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Lifestyles
By
Updated 17 hours ago
X

Dave Chappelle will feature rapper 50 Cent on his Soundtrack Series Friday, July 26 at the YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs.

Tickets for the 9 p.m. show go on sale today at noon at Ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 8 p.m.

This will be a cell phone free event. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected. This show will also contain atmospherics, lighting effects, and sound levels that may not be suitable for certain viewers.

ExploreDave Chappelle scores Emmy nomination for Netflix special

Born Curtis James Jackson III, 50 Cent has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. His hits include “In da Club,” “21 Questions” and “Candy Shop.” He has won a Grammy, an Emmy, and most recently executive produced and starred in the TV show “Power” and its spin-offs.

The YS Firehouse is located at 225 Corry St.

In Other News
1
Arts organizations in multiple local counties receive historic grant...
2
Yellow Springs Brewery Record Fair spins again, releases new collab...
3
Hip Hop education: OSU professor curates exhibit focused on genre’s art...
4
Program helping people update skills to continue working in older years
5
GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance spotted at Jungle Jim’s in...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top