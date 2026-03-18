This week’s 7-day menu planner has recipe for Garlic Herb Roast Pork and more

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pork and strawberries for Monday and enough ice cream for Tuesday.

MONDAY (Heat and Eat)

Warm the leftover Pork for an easy meal. Toss cooked green peas (from frozen) with cooked rice and stir in some chopped fresh mint. Add whole-grain rolls. Leftover strawberries are dessert.

TUESDAY (Express)

Start with a few ingredients and end with Chicken-Tabbouleh Toss: You’ll need 2 cups diced cooked chicken and 1 pint of tabbouleh from the deli. Toss them both with a ranch salad kit (or other flavor) using half the salad dressing. Mix in some toasted chopped walnuts.

Serve with whole-grain rolls. Scoop leftover ice cream for dessert.

WEDNESDAY (Budget)

Slow-cooker Salsa Verde Chicken will save some money in a tasty way. Serve the easy entree over hot cooked rice. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and garnish with diced avocado. Add deli coleslaw and garlic bread. How about peaches for dessert?

THURSDAY (Meatless)

Keep that slow cooker working with Lentil and Vegetable Stew. Serve with mixed greens and sourdough bread. Instant Vanilla Pudding, made with 1% milk and sprinkled with nutmeg, is an easy dessert.

FRIDAY (Kids)

This Ham, Provolone and Pineapple Melt will satisfy kids and adults alike: Heat griddle to medium. Spread one side of 8 slices whole-grain bread with butter. Place 4 slices bread, buttered side down, on griddle. To each, add 1 thin slice Provolone cheese, 1 well-drained pineapple ring and 1 thin slice ham. Add second slice of bread, buttered side up. Cook 3-4 minutes per side or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted.

Serve with vegetarian baked beans. Dip apple slices in vanilla yogurt for dessert.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Invite guests for easy Garlic Herb Shrimp: Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a 1 1/2-quart baking dish, combine 1 pound uncooked peeled and deveined shrimp (tails off), 1 cup grape tomatoes (halved lengthwise), 1 (0.75-ounce) packet dry zesty Italian salad dressing mix, 1/4 cup dry white wine, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 4 large cloves garlic (minced) and 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt. Toss to coat. Bake 20-25 minutes or until shrimp are pink and cooked through.

Serve over Angel Hair Pasta and top with chopped fresh basil and shredded Parmesan cheese. Add mixed greens and a baguette. For dessert, Almond Cookies and Raspberry Sorbet go well together.

GARLIC HERB ROAST PORK (Sunday)

Servings: makes 7 servings (3 ounces cooked weight)

Preparation time: 10 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

2 pounds boneless pork loin center roast

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 tablespoon minced fresh sage, or 2 teaspoons dried

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary, or 1 teaspoon dried

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Pat pork dry with paper towels; place in shallow roasting pan. In a small bowl, stir together garlic, salt, sage, rosemary, pepper and olive oil to make a paste. Rub paste over all surfaces of pork loin; place in oven, roast for 15 minutes. Turn oven temperature down to 300 degrees. Roast for 15-20 more minutes. When internal temperature of roast reaches 145 degrees, remove from oven, tent loosely with foil and let rest about 5 minutes before slicing to serve.

Per serving: 195 calories, 23 grams protein, 10 grams fat (49% calories from fat), 3.5 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 59 milligrams cholesterol, 583 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

SALSA VERDE CHICKEN (Wednesday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 hours

2 pounds trimmed boneless skinless chicken thighs (cut into chunks)

1 (1-ounce) packet less-sodium taco seasoning mix

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa verde

Chopped cilantro and diced avocado for garnish

In a large bowl, combine chicken and taco seasoning; toss to coat. Arrange in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Spoon salsa verde over chicken. Cook 6 hours on low. Garnish with cilantro and avocado.

Per serving: 229 calories, 26 grams protein, 9 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 139 milligrams cholesterol, 587 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

LENTIL AND VEGETABLE STEW (Thursday)

Servings: makes 14 (1-cup) servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 8-9 hours on low

1 1/2 cups sorted dried lentils

3 cups water

1 small acorn squash (about 1 1/4 pounds), peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups no-salt-added or regular marinara sauce

1 medium green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium baking potato, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 small onion, chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 (10-ounce) package frozen cut green beans

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup water (if needed)

Combine lentils and 3 cups water in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. In a large bowl, combine squash, marinara sauce, bell pepper, potato, onion and garlic; mix well. Add to slow cooker. Cook on low 7 hours; add green beans and oil. If stew is too thick, stir in water. Cook 1 more hour or until lentils and vegetables are done.

Per serving: 143 calories, 8 grams protein, 2 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 0.3 gram saturated fat, 25 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 110 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.