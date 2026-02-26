The sweetest season of the year: Girl Scout cookies on sale now

Girl Scout cookies have long been more than a dessert – they’re a cultural moment, a nostalgic tradition and a delicious way to support young entrepreneurs.

Over a century after the first Girl Scouts sold cookies in 1917, the tradition continues to thrive. The annual cookie season remains one of the most anticipated culinary events of the calendar year, blending childhood nostalgia, charitable purpose and legendary sweets.

From January through spring, more than 200 million boxes of cookies are sold nationwide, generating over $800 million in revenue that supports local troop activities, community projects and leadership programs for girls.

The cookie clique welcomes a new member

Every year, cookie lovers look forward to familiar favorites, but 2026 welcomes a new cookie to the mix. Meet Exploremores, a new rocky-road-inspired cookie featuring chocolate, marshmallow and toasted-almond-flavored crème.

According to girlscouts.org, the cookie is meant to capture the “limitless spirit of exploration that drives Girl Scouts.”

Flavor favorites: What people really love

Fans across the country have strong opinions about their go-to cookies. Here’s a snapshot of the most talked-about flavors:

Thin Mints – perennial No. 1 favorite with minty, chocolate appeal.

Samoas – chewy caramel and coconut.

Tagalongs – rich chocolate and peanut butter.

Trefoils – classic shortbread for the purists.

Regional tastes vary, but across many polls and rankings, those chocolate-centric varieties tend to top lists and shopping carts alike.

Ohio loves its classics

In Ohio, cookie fans have very clear favorites, based on local sales data from recent seasons.

Thin mints reign supreme across the Buckeye state. In the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland council, troops have sold more than 522,000 boxes of thin mints in a recent season, accounting for roughly 26 percent of total local sales.

Samoas, also known as Caramel deLites, come in a strong second. The crispy caramel-coconut favorite consistently trails thin mints but remains one of the state’s top sellers.

Tagalongs, called Peanut Butter Patties in some regions, typically rank third in Ohio. The classic chocolate-and-peanut-butter combination rounds out the top three flavors statewide.

Behind the boxes: An inspiring sell-out

Meet six-year-old Pim Neill from Pittsburgh – a cookie-selling legend and viral sensation.

According to People.com, Neill broke the record for the most Girl Scout cookie boxes sold in one season – with hopes of beating the all-time career sales record of 180,000 boxes held by Girl Scout Katie Francis.

Her dad, Luke Anorak‑Neill, helped her get the word out by going door‑to‑door, handing out flyers and posting TikTok videos of her saying, “Hi, my name is Pim. Do you want to buy some Girl Scout Cookies?”

The city of Pittsburgh even declared an official “Pim Neill Day” in recognition of her tremendous achievement.

Cookie concoctions

If you’re looking to turn your cookie haul into next-level desserts – read on for five recipes starring America’s favorite cookie.

Thin Mint Cookie Cake Pops

Crushed Thin Mints mixed with frosting, rolled into bite-size balls and dipped in chocolate. Ideal for parties or gifting. Online: Parade.com

Samoa Stuffed Brownies

Rich brownies layered with caramel and coconut for a decadent spin on the classic cookie flavor.Online: Spoon University

Tagalong Cupcakes

Chocolate cupcakes topped with peanut butter frosting and finished with a Tagalong-style cookie garnish. Online: Snappy Gourmet

Thin Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches

Mint chocolate chip ice cream layered between Thin Mint-style cookies for an easy frozen dessert. Online: Table Magazine

Vegan Copycat Samoas

A plant-based take on the beloved caramel-coconut-chocolate cookie, with toasted coconut and rich chocolate drizzle.Online: Parade

How to get your hands on some cookies

Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a troop selling at a booth near you or purchase online from troops nationwide. Prices range from $5 to $7 per box.