The latest on the ‘Phantom Theater’ ride at Kings Island: Work happening now

What is Phantom Theater?

Opening in 1992, Phantom Theater was Kings Island’s signature dark ride for 10 years. The attraction would take guests through a haunted opera house, filled with various ghouls and ghosts. Throughout the ride, families would come face-to-face with characters such as Houdelini, The Great Garbanzo and The Maestro— the attraction’s mascot.

Kings Island hired Morgan Manufacturing and R&R Creative to build Phantom Theater, with the former dealing with the technical aspects of the ride and the latter specializing in the creative aspects. This team was led by R&R Creative co-founders Rick Bastrup and Richard Ferrin, who were responsible for creating many of the ride’s iconic characters.

The original Phantom Theater would close in 2002, to make way for Scooby Doo and the Haunted Castle.

Why are they bringing it back?

In the first episode of the web series “Phantom Theater Curtain Call,” which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming ride’s construction, park officials discuss the reasons behind bringing Phantom Theater back.

“I remember Phantom Theater when we installed it and it was such a hit right away with all the families,” said Tony Carovillano, park manager and vice president of operations. “We hear about [bringing back Phantom Theater] all the time. It’s really hard to deny that the interest was there and that we really should be looking at doing something.”

Who is making the ride?

To bring this classic attraction back to life, Kings Island has teamed up with Sally Dark Rides, a prolific manufacturer behind attractions found across the world.

Kings Island previously worked with Sally Dark Rides to create Scooby Doo and the Haunted Castle, as well as Boo Blasters on Boo Hill.

In order to properly pay respects to the original Phantom Theater, the team behind Opening Nightmare made sure to receive the blessing of Rick Bastrup, who is even set to appear in the ride.

How will it differ from the original?

While featuring a similar ride system and cast of characters as the original, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare will differ in a few key ways.

Instead of the story focusing on a tour through the opera house, guests will now help usher No Legs Larry prepare for the theater’s opening, making sure to recapture all “ghost notes” causing chaos inside.

Alongside the fan-favorite spirits, Opening Nightmare will introduce some additions to the cast, including the contortionist Sir Pretzel and The Maestro’s cat Archie. Returning characters will also feature a new, cartoon-inspired look, along with more advanced movements and effects.

Unlike the original, Opening Nightmare will also be an interactive experience, much like Boo Blasters on Boo Hill. Throughout the ride, guests will utilize special flashlights to return the notes back to The Maestro’s organ.

When will it open?

Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare is scheduled to open sometime this spring, however the park has yet to announce a specific date.

Kings Island will begin its 2026 season on April 18, with a Passholder Preview Day planned for April 17.