The Christmas bird count: The tradition that shocked America into saving wildlife

The first Christmas Bird Count happened in 1900, proposed as an alternative to the “side hunts” by Frank Chapman, an early officer of what would become the Audubon Society in 1905. The thought was that the birds could actually be counted without bringing all of them to bag. The interest was immediate, including 25 locations from California to Canada documenting 90 different species. Today there are bird counts in all 50 United States and 20 foreign countries, involving tens of thousands of participants and counting millions of birds.

The Gift of Data

“If we had not had a Christmas Bird Count in those early years we would not have as strong an understanding of long-term bird trends. Many of these changes take place gradually,” said Chan Robbins, retired United States Fish and Wildlife Service employee and creator of the North American Breeding Bird Survey.

Over the years this consistent data from across the world has combined with other information to provide invaluable insights. Just a few trends realized through the counts, according to audubon.org include:

Broad-tailed Hawks: Migratory raptors that historically didn’t over-winter in North America, save for the extreme southern tip of Florida, now stop their migrations short of previous destinations.

House Finches: Introduced into New York City in the 1940s, counts show them spreading into the southeast every year, extending their range rapidly both northward and westward.

Northern Bobwhite Quail and American Kestrels: Both species have been reported for the past several years as universally in decline.

Irruptions

In some winters, large numbers of select species of birds extend their migration much further south than in typical years. Whether in search of food or territories, these mass movements are often documented in the Christmas Bird Count. From snowy owls native to the northern tundra to Canadian boreal forest-dwelling evening grosbeaks, these irruptions can bring these birds of the far north to Southwest Ohio.

Get Out, Get Involved

The first Christmas Bird Count was actually on Christmas and for just that day. In the 1960s the Audubon Society standardized them to single-day coverage of 15-mile diameter circles to more accurately compare areas. Today, the Christmas Bird Count runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. There are several locations set up for counts throughout Southwest Ohio. If you’re not actually in a circle, you’re certainly within an easy drive of a location. If you want to participate in this ongoing citizen science effort, go to the Audubon website. There you’ll find simple steps to follow as well as contact information for the different count areas. Some counts are group efforts at specific times, others are individual activities in specific areas.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

