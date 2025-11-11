The Battle Buddy Foundation gives veterans hope through service dogs

“We founded The Battle Buddy Foundation to pair disabled combat veterans with individually trained service dogs — dogs prepared to perform the specific tasks their handler needs (like) waking from nightmares, interrupting flashbacks, guiding from overload, medication reminders, balance support and more,” said Bass, 44. “Our focus has always been veteran-first and dog-first: quality over quantity, the right dog for the right veteran, and no forced fundraising performances to ‘prove’ worthiness. Training a service dog to that level can take two years or more and often costs well over $30,000, so we work to shoulder that burden for the veteran.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Before Atlas came into his life, Bass said his medications increased from three pills a day to as many as 33.

“The extremes of PTSD were blunted, but so was everything else,” he recalled. “I felt numb, disconnected, and, at times, more hopeless. With my doctors, I began tapering off.”

However, when his Dayton VA Medical Center physician wrote a prescription for a service dog, it was a pricey solution.

“The problem was, and still is, that the VA didn’t have a pathway to fund or provide one,” Bass said. “I was quoted $10,000–$60,000 and told to expect waitlists of two years or more.”

Because high-level training often exceeds $30,000 and takes a year or longer, TBBF’s model centers quality, veteran dignity and the well-being of the dogs — without forcing veterans to publicly fundraise their trauma.

“In the midst of combat you can’t worry about the little things or even the emotional things but the problem is when you get home and try to live with your loved ones and the people you care about you can’t stay bottled up,” Bass said. “It doesn’t make for good relationships. So, realizing you need help and asking for it is important.”

Credit: Brian Kramer Credit: Brian Kramer

For years, Atlas served by Bass’ side, traveling the country to advocate for veterans and demonstrate the healing bond between humans and service dogs. He was notably named the 2017 American Humane Hero Dog of the Year and his media appearances included the “Today” Show and “Fox & Friends.”

Atlas passed away in September at 14 years old but heartfelt memories linger not only for Bass but others who were encouraged by his example.

“Atlas was a perfect example of unconditional and consistent love,” Bass said. “He was a consistent source of peace. I thought most of my healing would come through my partnership with Atlas but I can’t understate how incredible it’s been for me just to be a part of all the other veterans who have been paired with their Battle Buddy service dogs through the years. To watch them change, progress and give back to their communities by being a part of other veterans organizations has been a beautiful butterfly effect. Even though Atlas’ passing was hard, the beauty in it was all of the people who had stories to tell about him.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Bass continues to keep Atlas’ legacy alive with his children’s book series, “Atlas and Friends,” a collection of stories that teach kids about service, loyalty and the invaluable ways animals help people.

“Before he passed, I finished the manuscript for ‘Atlas & Friends,’ a children’s book set in a school auditorium where Atlas and I introduce what service dogs do,” Bass explained. “(We) then meet Atlas’ ‘working dog’ friends: a guide dog, police K-9, therapy dog, emotional-support animal, and the family pet. The goal is simple: educate kids, honor working dogs and carry Atlas’ legacy into classrooms, libraries and assemblies across the country.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Bass, a single father of three, is searching for his next canine companion with the expectation of visiting more schools and businesses.

“My next Battle Buddy companion will do these (presentations) with me,” he said. “The goal is creating more community partnerships, more community engagement. It’s a way to continue to bring joy and smiles to people’s faces.”

He also acknowledged TBBF was hit hard by the pandemic and has seen a drop in donations since 2020. In addition to closing its West Chester office for the sake of financial solvency, the organization has shifted from growth to survival while maintaining veteran-first placements.

Nonetheless, he is dedicated to helping other veterans adjust and persevere, particularly recalling how amazing it felt when he first realized a service dog could open the door to connection and hope.

“Everything I’d struggled with suddenly had purpose,” Bass said. “I could meet other veterans where they were and help them move toward the light.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

MORE DETAILS

For more information including ways to donate, visit tbbf.org, facebook.com/battlebuddy or facebook.com/originalbattlebuddy. To contact Bass directly, email him at Kenny.Bass@tbbf.org.