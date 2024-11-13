‘Sweeney Todd’ performed by youth to be on stage this weekend at John Legend Theater

YAA is a program of the Springfield Arts Council.

While YAA are used to doing musicals including Disney and other lighter fare, “Sweeney Todd” is the chance to go a little darker with a tale of love, murder and revenge. It tells the story of a19th Century London barber who is unjustly sent to prison by a corrupt judge.

Upon release, he plots revenge by teaming up with Mrs. Lovett, the owner of a failing pie shop, setting up his new barber practice and soon he’s cutting more than hair and she has a new recipe for meat pies.

Donovan Geer, Arts Council education and logistics coordinator, was one of the very first Ambassadors and is now guiding the program with this his first show as producer, with Jason Hanrahan directing. He’s excited for the cast of 42, from age 10 to high school seniors, to try a new theatrical direction.

“It’s interesting to see the kids explore the darker side of acting,” Geer said. “At YAA, we try to further the kids’ theater education. Kids are exposed to a lot more things these days with all kinds of media and the theater is a safe place to explore different topics of humanity.”

Geer and several of the Ambassadors were recently involved with the Clark State Theatre Arts production of “Macbeth,” another production with heavy, darker themes, and found themselves spending time for both.

Geer said YAA helped prepare him for the challenges of producing two productions at once and likes seeing the program go from around 10 kids in his day to around 80 currently.

A trio of high school seniors — Charlie Jahns of Kenton Ridge and Addie Powell and Keith Board of Global Impact STEM Academy — were involved in both productions and enjoyed the challenge.

“It was important in our character work. It was challenging. We had to mentally switch gears, but it was to good effect,” said Board, who plays the corrupt Judge Turpin.

The trio likes the spooky atmosphere of “Sweeney Todd” and the change of pace from the familiar musicals.

“It’s about exploring ranges of acting. I love these types of characters. And the pies,” said Jahns, who portrays the title character.

An Ambassador for nearly 10 years, this is Powell’s first lead role and she relished the chance to do two shows at once.

“It’s an escape from our everyday,” she said. “I think people will like this is not just another show.”

While the music may not be as familiar as many shows’ tunes, “Sweeney Todd” has a pair of memorable numbers in “Ballad of Sweeney Todd” and “The Worst Pies in London.” Board said there’s other areas of legendary composer Stephen Sondheim’s music to appreciate.

“It’s difficult music, quick and wordy, but fun to sing. It’s a big jump for us,” Board said.

As this is a school edition, Geer said the show is appropriate for everyone.

“We hope people will come and enjoy the show and all the hard work that went into it,” Jahns said.

MORE INFO

For more information on the show or tickets, go to springfieldartscouncil.org. YAA will continue its spooky theme when it presents “Beetlejuice Jr.” on March 7-8 at the John Legend Theater.