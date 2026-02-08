Super Bowl LX: Halftime options, NFL recycling efforts, ticket prices - and more things to know

Here are some things to know about today’s event:

IT’S EXPENSIVE (NO SURPRISE THERE)

The cheapest ticket prices to enter the game are around $4,500. The median price? Just under $7,500. (Source: ESPN/Vivid Seats)

POTENTIAL FOR HISTORIC WIN

It could be historic for the New England Patriots: If the team wins the game, it will be the first with seven Super Bowl wins. Quarterback Drake Maye is considered the best this season, leading the NFL’s “QBR”, or Quarterback Rating. That’s “a metric that evaluates performance on a 0-100 scale, indicating an exceptional, near-elite level of play, making him a strong MVP candidate,” reports ESPN.

CONTROVERSY OVER PEFORMANCES

The halftime entertainment plans have been controversial this year because the performer, rapper and singer Bad Bunny, has been outspoken about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and denouncing the efforts of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He reiterated his stance when accepting a Grammy award for “Album of the Year” last week.

This has spurred efforts from others to call for a boycott of watching the halftime show. Turning Point USA has announced an “alternative” halftime event called the “All-American Halftime Show” headlined by Kid Rock and including Brantley Gilbert, Lee Rice and Gabby Barrett.

It will stream on TPUSA’s YouTube, X, Rumble channels or through conservative platforms such as Daily Wire+, TBN, Real America’s Voice, OAN and NTD.

LOTS OF OTHER SINGERS WILL PERFORM

At Levi’s Stadium, Green Day will perform during the Super Bowl event just ahead of the coin toss. It will “usher Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a dynamic performance celebrating the legacy and evolution of the championship game,” the NFL said.

Brandi Carlile is to sing “America the Beautiful.” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” otherwise known as the Black national anthem, will be performed by Coco Jones, and Charlie Puth will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

RECYCLING AFTER THE SUPER BOWL

The NLF has a green sustainability effort in place for after Super Bowl LX. According to its website, it will donate reusable materials and food to more than 30 organizations.

“Last year’s Super Bowl donations totaled over $800,000 in food and materials, with expectations to match or exceed that this year, including thousands of pounds of food and building materials,” the NFL says.

It also states:

200 additional recycling bins and sustainability staff to assist fans are located throughout Levi’s Stadium and the surrounding campus.

Behind the scenes, the NFL is sorting through select waste bins, to minimize contamination and maximize recycling.

