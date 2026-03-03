Striving to be the perfect pet parent? Ensure their health and their playtime

I have read a number of articles lately devoted entirely to helping the pet parent be the “perfect” pet parent. Most discuss actions my husband Ed and I are already taking.

These include getting Teddy to his vet for yearly physicals, choosing healthy foods and limiting snacks to keep him energetic at a healthy weight. But there is more we can do.

A few weeks ago, I was talking with Brandon, an expanded functions dental assistant at Dr. Heidi Sprowls’ office. As he was working on my teeth, I asked him about his dog, Zeke.

Named after Ezekiel Elliott, the former Ohio State and NFL running back, Zeke is a handsome 110‑pound, 4‑year‑old black Goldendoodle with a white chin, white chest and a white left paw.

I quickly realized Brandon was another pet parent who takes an active interest in what’s best for his dog. Some of the areas Brandon addresses are laid out in articles I read, including those having to do with a dog’s physical and emotional well‑being.

According to one such piece written for medium.com, “Every pet, whether it’s a dog, cat, bird or even a reptile, has unique needs that must be met to ensure their health and happiness. A perfect pet parent takes the time to research and understand these needs, including diet, exercise, grooming and medical care.

“For instance, a dog might require daily walks and mental stimulation, while a cat may need plenty of space to climb and explore. Understanding your pet’s specific requirements is the first step in becoming an excellent caregiver.”

Brandon did research before getting Zeke at eight weeks: “I watched a lot of Zak George dog training videos, which gave me a leg up on training and was a big reason I understood how important training was from day one.

“I chose to stay home the first week and work half days the second week to really focus on sit, lay and potty training. This consisted of setting a timer every 30 minutes for the first couple of days, along with touching his nose to bells every time we went out, not a lot of sleep for me the first week.

“Then I extended it to every 45 minutes for a couple of days, then 60 minutes. I think it was the end of the week when he started hitting the bells to go out,” he said.

As for our situation, we learned a lot about Labs through the organization we adopted Teddy from, Love of Labs Indiana, as well as magazines such as “Just Labs” and talking to our vet and to friends who also had Labs.

We did ask if Teddy had been around cats, which his foster mom did have, but what we failed to ask was how to introduce our cat at the time, Abby, to him. We learned the hard way that just because a cat has been around another dog, that doesn’t mean she’ll easily accept a new dog into her home.

Another consideration is making certain your pet receives regular veterinary care, including dental, which is often overlooked but crucial for long‑term well‑being.

Because Brandon had been in the dental field for more than 16 years, taking care of Zeke’s teeth was an important consideration.

“I figured I’d add brushing his teeth into this nightly routine early on,” he said. “I started brushing his teeth with a regular dog toothbrush, but it was quite the task if I wanted to do a decent job. I knew that an electric toothbrush would do a much better job, as it does with humans, so I decided to get a child’s Sonicare.

“First, I had to get him used to the sound, then the feeling, by doing short sessions, much like you would when getting your dog used to an electric nail clipper.”

We don’t brush Teddy’s teeth. He gets a dental chew every morning and a monthly cleaning when he gets his bath at the groomers. His vet examines his teeth yearly, and to this point his teeth are in good shape and not in need of dental cleaning.

Medium.com also describes how a “strong emotional connection with your pet is at the heart of being a perfect pet parent. This bond is fostered through daily interactions, affection and spending quality time together. Whether it’s cuddling on the couch, taking long walks or simply being present in their lives, a perfect pet parent prioritizes bonding time, understanding that pets thrive on love and companionship.”

Brandon concurred, saying, “Overall, Zeke is pretty chill. If I want to play, he’ll play and run. If I want to relax, he’ll cuddle up and sleep on my lap. Anywhere we go, he is on guard once I sit, so if someone comes into the building or patio we’re on, he’ll let out a bark to alert me. That’s not something I taught him; he just seems to do it naturally.

“He loves humans more than other dogs for the most part. His favorite humans are children, and he loves babies,” he said.

“Zeke loves going for walks, jogs and hikes. He also loves being a couch potato on a Sunday and cuddling up in my lap while watching movies. He very much reads the energy in the room.”

Teddy loves to run after a ball being thrown by his dad, take walks, swim in Lake Michigan and chew on his toys. He loves tummy rubs, treats and car rides. He isn’t much for cuddles but he is always by us. He does like taking afternoon naps with his dad.

Bottom line: Keeping our dogs healthy as well as happy is an important part of pet ownership, whether it be in their youth or in the senior stages of their lives.

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Reach her at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

15 things dogs enjoy

Physical affection

Playtime

Snacks and treats

Belly rubs

Walks

Toys

Sniffing around

Fetching

Chewing

Socializing with other dogs

Car rides

Swimming

Running

Training and new tricks

Sleeping

Source: articles.hepper.com/things‑dogs‑love