Steps to take after a tornado or natural disaster strikes

According to the National Weather Service, after a tornado has hit, make sure to monitor for additional weather watches and warnings, as multiple rounds of storms are possible.

It’s important to remember that a tornado’s size is not relative to its intensity; large tornadoes can be weak and small tornadoes can be strong. Tornadoes are ranked on the Enhanced Fujita scale after a tornado hits an area and the destruction is assessed.

Staying safe is of the utmost importance. So, what should you do after a tornado strikes your area?

Make noise if you are trapped

Storms can produce multiple tornadoes and it is important to stay safe until the danger has passed. If you are trapped, use a whistle to get attention, or tap on a pipe. Address any injuries and call 911 if you have a life-threatening emergency or injury. Do not move anyone who is injured.

Time to get moving

If you are not trapped and can leave your safe spot without risk, be careful of debris. Watch out for broken glass, sharp edges, or unsteady piles of debris or structures, exposed nails, downed power lines or falling debris. Keep all animals harnessed or in a carrier.

Cover up

Do not kick up dust, and if there is dust flying around, cover your mouth, nose and eyes with a mask or cloth. Avoid water sources, which could be compromised. Be aware of any fire hazards.

Don’t touch

Do not use appliances, light switches, lighters or matches until you can confirm there are no gas leaks. Use flashlights instead of candles if you need light.

Use the buddy system

Do not go into a damaged structure, as it could collapse. If someone is trapped in a damaged building, call 911 to notify authorities, and reassure the person that you will stay with them until help arrives. Check on neighbors, family and friends. Cooperate with officials and monitor the local TV or radio stations for more information.

Make the call

Contact one relative to let them know you are OK, and ask them to spread the word among other family members and friends. If your personal property has suffered damage, contact your insurance company, document the damage, and take photos. Be careful of scammers who may target the area offering construction services. Contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for disaster assistance to find emergency shelters, local agency services or for additional help.

