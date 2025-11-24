Some of the best Black Friday deals right now

The biggest shopping day of the year is right around the corner.
Black Friday — a day synonymous with doorbusters, early mornings and retail frenzy — signals the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.
Retailers are always looking to get ahead of the competition by launching early-access deals. Rounding up the best Black Friday deals that you can buy right now:
TVs
- Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $129.99 (save $170)
- LG 43-inch UA77 Series AI 4K TV: $229.99 (save $100)
- Insignia 55-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV: $189.99 (save $160)
- Samsung 55-inch S90F Series OLED 4K TV: $1,199.99 (save $600)
- LG 65-inch 70A Series QNED AI 4K TV: $449.99 (save $130)
- Samsung 65-inch S90F Series OLED 4K TV: $1,399.99 (save $1,100)
- LG 77-inch B5 Series OLED AI 4K TV: $1,499.99 (save $1,500)
- Samsung 85-inch QN90F Series Neo QLED Mini LED 4K TV: $2,299.99 (save $2,200)
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 315 (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC): $119 (save $100.99)
- Asus Vivobook 14 (Intel Core 5 120U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $279.99 (save $250)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $629.99 (save $420)
- HP Omen 16 (AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,149.99 (save $430)
Headphones
- Soundcore by Anker Q20i: $39.99 (save $30)
- JLab JBuds Lux: $49.99 (save $30)
- Sennheiser Accentum Plus: $179.95 (save $70)
- Nothing Headphone (1): $254 (save $45)
- Sony WH-1000XM5: $328 (save $71.99)
Smartwatches
- Fitbit Versa 4: $119.95 (save $80)
- Garmin Bounce Kids Smartwatch: $119.99 (save $30)
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): $199.99 (save $100)
- Garmin fēnix 8: $849.99 (save $250)
Apple
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $64.99 (save $34.01)
- Apple Watch SE, 3rd Gen (GPS, 40mm): $84.99 (save $25)
- Apple iPad Pro (M5, 11 inch): $935 (save $64)
- Apple MacBook Pro, 14-inch (M5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,480 (save $119)
Household
- NinjaFlip Toaster Oven and Air Fryer: $149 (save $70)
- GE High-Efficiency Top Load Washer: $568 (save $281)
- GE Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range in Stainless Steel with Crisp Mode: $678 (save $321)
- LG 3 Door French Door Refrigerator: $1,698 (save $1,401)
- GE Profile Smart UltraFast Electric Washer and Dryer: $1,798 (save $901)
Vacuums
- Robot Roomba 106 Robot Vacuum: $239.99 (save $205)
- iRobot Roomba 106 Combo Robot Vacuum: $259.99 (save $205)
- Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: $349.99 (save $150)
- Eufy Omni E28 Robotic Vacuum: $749.99 (save $250)
Streaming services
- YouTube TV: $73 a month for the first 3 months (savings of $10/month) Online: tv.youtube.com
- Disney, Hulu, and ESPN bundle: $30 a month (saving of $20 a month) Online: hulu.com
- Apple TV and Peacock Premium: $15 a month (savings of $9 a month) Online: peacocktv.com
- Starz: $30 for one year (savings of $40) Online: starz.com
