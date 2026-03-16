Smart tips for buying and storing whole-grain foods

Over time and if not safely stored, oils in whole grains can cause spoilage.

Consider these tips to select whole-grain products and keep them fresh and safe to eat:

Search the label. Whole grains can be an easy choice when preparing meals. Choose whole-grain breads, breakfast cereals, and pasta. Look at Nutrition Fact labels and ingredient lists to find choices lower in sodium, saturated (solid) fat, and added sugars.

Whole grains can be an easy choice when preparing meals. Choose whole-grain breads, breakfast cereals, and pasta. Look at Nutrition Fact labels and ingredient lists to find choices lower in sodium, saturated (solid) fat, and added sugars. Look for the word “whole” at the beginning of the ingredients list. Whole-grain ingredients include whole oats, whole-wheat flour, whole-grain corn, whole-grain brown rice, and whole rye. Foods that say “multi-grain,” “100% wheat,” “high fiber” or are brown in color may not be a whole-grain product.

Whole-grain ingredients include whole oats, whole-wheat flour, whole-grain corn, whole-grain brown rice, and whole rye. Foods that say “multi-grain,” “100% wheat,” “high fiber” or are brown in color may not be a whole-grain product. Kids can choose whole grains. Encourage your kids to choose whole grains at school. Encourage healthier choices at home by adding whole grains into their favorite recipes, meals, and snacks. EFNEP Program Assistants often tell our participants that a good place to start might be introducing whole grain pasta to your family. It takes a little longer to cook, but well worth the wait.

Encourage your kids to choose whole grains at school. Encourage healthier choices at home by adding whole grains into their favorite recipes, meals, and snacks. EFNEP Program Assistants often tell our participants that a good place to start might be introducing whole grain pasta to your family. It takes a little longer to cook, but well worth the wait. Find the fiber on label. If the product provides at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, it is a reliable source of fiber. If it contains 5 or more grams of fiber per serving, it is an excellent source of fiber.

If the product provides at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, it is a reliable source of fiber. If it contains 5 or more grams of fiber per serving, it is an excellent source of fiber. Is gluten in whole grains? People who cannot eat wheat gluten can eat whole grains if they choose carefully. There are whole-grain products such as buckwheat, certified gluten-free oats or oatmeal, popcorn, brown rice, wild rice, and quinoa that fit gluten-free diet needs.

People who cannot eat wheat gluten can eat whole grains if they choose carefully. There are whole-grain products such as buckwheat, certified gluten-free oats or oatmeal, popcorn, brown rice, wild rice, and quinoa that fit gluten-free diet needs. Check for freshness. Buy whole-grain products that are tightly packaged and well-sealed. Grains should always look and smell fresh. Also, check the expiration date and storage guidelines on the package.

Buy whole-grain products that are tightly packaged and well-sealed. Grains should always look and smell fresh. Also, check the expiration date and storage guidelines on the package. Keep a lid on it. When storing whole grains from bulk bins use containers with tight-fitting lids and keep them in a cool, dry location. A sealed container is important for maintaining freshness and reducing bug infestations.

When storing whole grains from bulk bins use containers with tight-fitting lids and keep them in a cool, dry location. A sealed container is important for maintaining freshness and reducing bug infestations. Buy what you need. Purchase smaller quantities of whole-grain products to reduce spoilage. Most grains in sealed packaging can be kept in the freezer.

Purchase smaller quantities of whole-grain products to reduce spoilage. Most grains in sealed packaging can be kept in the freezer. Wrap it up. Whole-grain bread is best stored at room temperature in its original packaging, tightly closed with a quick-lock or twist tie. The refrigerator will cause bread to lose moisture quickly and become stale. Properly wrapped bread will store well in the freezer.

What is the shelf life for whole-grain products? Since the oil in various whole-grain flours differs, the shelf life varies too.

Most whole-grain flours keep well in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 months and in the freezer for 6 to 8 months. Uncooked brown rice can be refrigerated for 2 to 3 months and in the freezer for 6 to 8 months.

Cooked brown rice can be refrigerated for 3 to 5 days and can be frozen for up to 6 months.

Columnist Nancy Lyons may be reached at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu. For more, visit extension.osu.edu.

RECIPES

Homemade Mac and Cheese

3 cups of dry whole-grain pasta

2 cups of fresh spinach, chopped.

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese.

1 container (5.3 ounce) plain Greek yogurt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Cook pasta according to package directions. Save 1/2 cup of the cooking water. Place spinach in the bottom of a colander. Pour the pasta and remaining water over the spinach. Add pasta and spinach back to the pot. Add cheese and reserved pasta water. Stir until cheese is melted. Remove pan from heat. Add yogurt, onion powder, and garlic powder. Stir until it is even and creamy.

Six Layer Dinner

Makes 6 servings.

230 calories per serving

2-3 medium sliced potatoes

2 cups of sliced carrots.

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup sliced onion

1 lb. browned ground beef

1 1/2 cups green beans

1 can low-sodium tomato soup

Lightly oil or spray baking dish with cooking spray. Layer ingredients in order given. Cover. Bake at 350 degrees F. for 45 minutes or until tender and thoroughly heated. Uncover and bake for 15 more minutes.

Quinoa and Black Beans

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped.

3 cloves garlic, chopped.

3/4 cup quinoa

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup frozen corn kernels

2 (15 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed, and drained

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic, until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Mix quinoa into onion mixture and cover with vegetable broth. Season with cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer until quinoa is tender and broth is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Stir frozen corn into the saucepan, and continue to simmer until heated through, about 5 minutes. Mix in the black beans and cilantro.