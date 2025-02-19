Share your fish fry event plans with us

Every year, the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton Daily News publish lists of local fish fry events.
We’re looking for as much information as possible to share with locals planning to have fish during the 2025 Lenten season. Please send in the following:
- Venue name
- Address
- Time and date(s) in that order (ex: 5-9 p.m. March 7, 6:30 p.m. until close March 8)
- Menu
- Entertainment, if applicable
- Whether RSVP is required
- Phone number and website for public, if applicable
Please also include a contact person’s name and email/phone number for our editorial assistant to keep on hand if we have questions. She may be reached at Amy. Burzynski@coxinc.com.
To see how items get listed, last year’s fish fry guide may be found here.
In Other News
1
Albino alligator at Newport Aquarium has died; there are fewer than 100...
2
7-day menu planner
3
Instruments made into art to support Springfield Symphony Orchestra
4
Average Guy Outdoors: The American Woodcock is an exotic bird visiting...
5
The Petty Thieves: A Tribute to Tom Petty at the State Theater