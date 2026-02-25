Sea for yourself: Benefits of making fish your main protein

Fish is an excellent source of protein, and many species are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly the long chain omega-3’s EPA and DHA. Consuming this long chain, omega 3’s reduces blood clots, triglycerides and arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats). Eating at least 250 mg of this omega 3 per day is enough to provide health benefits.

Unfortunately, Americans eat less than half of this amount. Some tips:

Eat a variety of seafood. Include some that are higher in omega-3s and lower in mercury, such as salmon, trout, oysters, Atlantic and Pacific mackerel, herring, and sardines.

Keep it lean and flavorful. Try grilling, broiling, roasting, or baking—they do not add extra fat. Avoid breading or frying seafood and creamy sauces, which add calories and fat. Using spices or herbs, such as dill, chili powder, paprika, or cumin, and lemon or lime juice, can add flavor without adding salt.

Shellfish counts too! Oysters, mussels, clams, and calamari (squid) all supply healthy omega-3s. Try marinara mussels, oyster stew, steamed clams, or pasta with calamari.

Keep seafood on hand. Canned seafood, such as canned salmon, tuna, or sardines, is quick and easy to use. Canned white tuna is higher in omega-3s, but canned “light” tuna is lower in mercury.

Cook it safely. Check oysters, mussels, and clams before cooking. If shells do not clamp shut when you tap them, throw them away. After cooking, also toss any that do not open. This means that they may not be safe to eat. Cook shrimp, lobster, and scallops until they are opaque (milky white). Cook fish to 145 degrees, until it flakes with a fork.

Get creative with seafood. Think beyond the fish fillet. Try salmon patties, a shrimp stir-fry, grilled fish tacos, or clams with whole wheat pasta. Add variety by trying a new fish such as grilled Atlantic or Pacific mackerel, herring on a salad, or oven-baked Pollock.

Top a salad with grilled scallops, shrimp, or crab in place of steak or chicken. Use canned tuna or salmon for sandwiches in place of deli meats, which are often higher in sodium.

Shop smart. Eating more seafood does not have to be expensive. Whiting, tilapia, sardines, canned tuna, and some frozen seafood are usually lower cost options. Check the lower newspaper, online, and at the store sales, coupons, and specials to help save money on seafood.

Grow up healthy with seafood. Omega-3 fats from seafood can help improve nervous system development in infants and chickens. Serve seafood to children twice a week in portions appropriate for their age and appetite.

Know your seafood portions. To get 8 ounces of seafood a week, use these as guides. A drained can of tuna is about 3-4 ounces, a salmon steak ranges from 4-6 ounces, and 1 small trout is about 3 ounces.

Interested in free nutrition education lessons from the OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.Go online to extension.osu.edu.

Baked Fish and Chips

Makes 4 servings

410 calories per serving

4 cups potatoes (about 4 medium)

1 tablespoon oil (canola or vegetable)

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

4 fish filets (of any fish), thawed (about 5 ounces each)

3 cups of cornflakes

1 egg

2 tablespoons of water

1/3 cup of flour

The potatoes take longer to bake. Once they are in the oven, prepare the fish.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut potatoes into 1/4 inch slices. Combine potatoes, oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Stir so potatoes are covered with oil. Spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray and lay slices out in a single layer. Bake for 15 minutes. Turn potatoes over and bake for 15 minutes more. Cut each filet into two strips. Place cornflakes in a plastic bag. Crush by rolling a glass over the bag. Beat egg and water together in a bowl. Spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray. Put flour on a dish. Dip each strip into flour, then egg mixture, then cornflakes. Place fish on the sheet and bake in oven for 15 minutes until fish is 145 degrees or flakes easily with a fork.

Tips: Line baking pans with foil for easy cleanup. For tartar sauce, stir together 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise and 2 tablespoon pickle relish.