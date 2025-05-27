School’s in for summer fishing: Public places to check out, upcoming events

There’s something about the tug on the line and the unknown at the other end that generates excitement and smiles. Taking a kid fishing is an introduction to a pastime they can enjoy for a lifetime. It teaches patience and focus without a screen, creates a literal connection to the world around them, and introduces basic conservation concepts.

With summer break starting soon for area schools, now is a great time to take a kid fishing or plan a future outing.

To make that first trip successful, keep a couple of things in mind. First of all, keep it simple. Pick an accessible location nearby. You don’t want to spend more time driving than fishing, and you don’t want the time of the outing to exceed attention or energy spans. And remember, for at least the first couple of times, if not years, you’re taking a kid fishing, not going fishing with a kid.

Focusing your attention on them and their experience will make it more fun for everyone.

Where to start

A small pond with a good number of panfish of any size is perfect. The goal is something on the line, not a state record first time out. The gear doesn’t have to be elaborate. A cane pole with a slip bobber, sinker, and hook is perfect in my opinion.

There’s not much that can go wrong with that setup.

If the child already has casting equipment that they know how to use, that’s great. But it does add some other considerations, such as the safety of slinging hooks and the desire to turn the reel handle more than necessary. Cane poles help leave the bait where the fish are - in the water, and often near the shore.

Mealworms or wax worms on a long shank or “cricket” hook in size 8-10. The larvae baits are at slightly less “icky” for first-timers than earthworms. The long shank hook prevents fish from swallowing the hook and makes releasing them a lot easier. And panfish love them.

Many county and city parks in Southwest Ohio offer events and programs to introduce youngsters to fishing and to take advantage of the local resources available. Check regulations but in some very specific situations, no fishing license is required. Otherwise, generally speaking, anglers 16 years of age and older are required to have a fishing license. You can purchase them online or at various retail outlets wherever outdoor gear is sold.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife District 5 office in Xenia is planning some fishing programs for kids that will provide great opportunities. Be sure to check for upcoming events on their website soon: https://ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/education-training/wild-ohio-harvest-community/wild-ohio-harvest-community-events/wild-ohio-harvest-community-events

Where to go

There are hundreds of places to go in the area. Many small retaining ponds and borrow pits will have fish and easy access. Remember that on private land, you’ll need to secure written permission before fishing.

Here are just a few public locations to consider:

Cedar Lake: Located in Carriage Hill Park, Cedar Lake offers an ADA-accessible boardwalk and fishing pier adjacent to parking and a restroom. Sunfish in the 6-inch to 9-inch range are reportedly abundant.

Argonne Lake: Argonne Lake in Possum Creek Metro Park offers fishing free of charge and without a license, according to the website, as well as reservable shelters.

Pondview Park: Situated in Kettering, Pondview Park has a small pond that might be perfect for your smallest first-time anglers or a quick trip out.

Caesar Creek State Park: In addition to the reservoir, there is a youth-only fishing pond within the park.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

UPCOMING KIDS FISHING EVENTS

May 31: Hooked on Fishing - Hueston Woods, 10 - 11 a.m. Join a Naturalist to try your luck at casting a line. https://ohiodnr.gov/home/news-and-events/all-events/events-calendar

June 7: Cops and Bobbers - Warren County Park District. Registration is open for this FREE Park District Event on June 7 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Ages: 6 and under, 7-11, and 12-16 with accompanying adult are welcomed. https://warrencountypost.com/g/lebanon-oh/e/299930/cops-and-bobbers-warren-county-park-district