Breaking: Southeastern school report card: Some scores down, but highest in county on tests

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Dayton region

Centerville, Deerfield Twp., Piqua and Springfield are among the more than 20 Ohio sites for which Cracker Barrel, a national restaurant chain known for homecooked meals, is seeking D5I permits, state records show. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Centerville, Deerfield Twp., Piqua and Springfield are among the more than 20 Ohio sites for which Cracker Barrel, a national restaurant chain known for homecooked meals, is seeking D5I permits, state records show. FILE
Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
Updated 52 minutes ago
X

Thanksgiving has been a staple of American life for over 200 years. According to the National Archives, the holiday began with George Washington declaring a “Day of Publick Thanksgivin” on Nov. 26, 1789. After Washington’s tenure, the holiday was celebrated on various days in November.

During Abraham Lincoln’s time as president, it was decided to celebrate Thanksgiving on the last Thursday of November. This was the followed until 1939, where the holiday was scheduled to take place the last day of the month. President Franklin D. Roosevelt worried this would affect the holiday shopping season, and a U.S. economy still recovering from the Great Depression, so he moved Thanksgiving to earlier in the month.

FDR’s decision ignited a debate among politicians lasting several years, until it was finally decided in 1941 to conduct Thanksgiving the fourth Thursday of November. This has remained the policy through today.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 28. Whether you’re celebrating at home or eating out, it’s never too early to start making plans for day. Here are a selection of restaurants open on Thanksgiving day in the Dayton area:

🦃Bob Evans

Ben Thompson, 3, pictured, has breakfast with his mother Tanya Thompson of Denver, Colo. and his sister Katy, 8, at the Bob Evans restaurant on Dorothy Lane in Kettering on Monday, November 25. Bob Evans will be among the eateries and retailers opting to be open for business on Thanksgiving Day. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Credit: Dayton Daily News

icon to expand image

Credit: Dayton Daily News

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Various Locations

More info: With various locations across the Dayton area, including in Beavercreek and Xenia, Bob Evans is a popular chain for Thanksgiving meals. This year, the restaurant will be offering its selection of breakfast food as well as a special Thanksgiving menu.

🦃Brio Italian Grille

Brio at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED / SUSAN LYNCH

icon to expand image

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton

More info: Guests to The Greene’s popular Brio Italian Grille will be able to try a special Thanksgiving meal alongside its usual dishes. The restaurant is also offering a “Thanksgiving Feast to Go” meal, featuring turkey, bread, potatoes and other sides. There are two options for this dish, one serving four to five people, the other serving eight to 10. For more information, call 937-429-7792.

🦃Carver’s Steak and Chops

Carvers Steak and Chops is open for holiday luncheons through Dec. 23. It offers a special luncheon menu, but the dinner menu is also available, including this prime rib. SUBMITTED PHOTO

icon to expand image

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

More info: Carver’s Steak and Chops in Washington Twp. will be open all day during Thanksgiving, offering its regular menu as well as a three-course turkey dinner. This meal consists of turkey served with homemade stuffing, mashed potato, a choice of soup or salad, bread and pumpkin pie. For more information, call 937-433-7099.

🦃Cracker Barrel

The Cracker Barrel Restaurant on Leffel Lane. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

icon to expand image

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: Various locations

More info: The Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants has locations across the Miami Valley, in cities such as Centerville, Dayton, Middletown and Springfield. Each store will be open for its usual hours on Nov. 28, with a traditional Thanksgiving menu beginning at 11 a.m. Cracker Barrel also offers catering for the holiday.

🦃El Meson

El Meson. PHOTO BY E.L. HUBBARD, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: HANDOUT

icon to expand image

Credit: HANDOUT

Hours: Lunch hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner hours: 4-9 p.m.

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton

More info: This Latin American restaurant offers a variety of food and drinks for guests of all ages. El Meson also offers private rooms for groups. For more information, call 937-859-8229.

🦃Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant

Hours: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Location: 419 N. Broad St., Fairborn

More info: Open every day of the year, the Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant will be operating with shortened hours during the holiday. This restaurant serves dishes such as steak and eggs, breakfast food, potato skins and more. For more information, call 937-879-9454.

🦃Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek

More info: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, located at the Greene shopping center in Beavercreek, will be offering a special three-course dinner on Thanksgiving. Starting at $62 per guest, the meal will feature an option of roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. This dish will also include homemade stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert. For more information, call 937-320-9548.

>> Submit your restaurant

Don’t see your restaurant on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.

In Other News
1
Ideas for healthy holiday meal swaps
2
BOOK NOOK: This memoir is marvelous and thoroughly unputdownable
3
Big star announced as headliner for 2025′s Voices of America Country...
4
EXERCISE: Having a fitness plan to do at home is ideal
5
Menu planner for busy Thanksgiving week

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.