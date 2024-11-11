Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Dayton region

FDR’s decision ignited a debate among politicians lasting several years, until it was finally decided in 1941 to conduct Thanksgiving the fourth Thursday of November. This has remained the policy through today.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 28. Whether you’re celebrating at home or eating out, it’s never too early to start making plans for day. Here are a selection of restaurants open on Thanksgiving day in the Dayton area:

Credit: Dayton Daily News Credit: Dayton Daily News

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Various Locations

More info: With various locations across the Dayton area, including in Beavercreek and Xenia, Bob Evans is a popular chain for Thanksgiving meals. This year, the restaurant will be offering its selection of breakfast food as well as a special Thanksgiving menu.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Dayton

More info: Guests to The Greene’s popular Brio Italian Grille will be able to try a special Thanksgiving meal alongside its usual dishes. The restaurant is also offering a “Thanksgiving Feast to Go” meal, featuring turkey, bread, potatoes and other sides. There are two options for this dish, one serving four to five people, the other serving eight to 10. For more information, call 937-429-7792.

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

More info: Carver’s Steak and Chops in Washington Twp. will be open all day during Thanksgiving, offering its regular menu as well as a three-course turkey dinner. This meal consists of turkey served with homemade stuffing, mashed potato, a choice of soup or salad, bread and pumpkin pie. For more information, call 937-433-7099.

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: Various locations

More info: The Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants has locations across the Miami Valley, in cities such as Centerville, Dayton, Middletown and Springfield. Each store will be open for its usual hours on Nov. 28, with a traditional Thanksgiving menu beginning at 11 a.m. Cracker Barrel also offers catering for the holiday.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Hours: Lunch hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner hours: 4-9 p.m.

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton

More info: This Latin American restaurant offers a variety of food and drinks for guests of all ages. El Meson also offers private rooms for groups. For more information, call 937-859-8229.

Hours: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Location: 419 N. Broad St., Fairborn

More info: Open every day of the year, the Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant will be operating with shortened hours during the holiday. This restaurant serves dishes such as steak and eggs, breakfast food, potato skins and more. For more information, call 937-879-9454.

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek

More info: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, located at the Greene shopping center in Beavercreek, will be offering a special three-course dinner on Thanksgiving. Starting at $62 per guest, the meal will feature an option of roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. This dish will also include homemade stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert. For more information, call 937-320-9548.

>> Submit your restaurant

Don’t see your restaurant on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.