Release of iPhone 17 comes with great anticipation — especially in Ohio

More than 3 billion iPhones have been sold since its original launch and consumer passion for the pricey product still engages with curiosity and enthusiasm.

Apple’s iPhone 17, available now for pre-order and set to be released Friday, is another enticing draw for Apple users. According to Compare the Market’s assessment of social media buzz, Ohio recently ranked No. 4 on the list of states most excited about the new iPhone with 57.57 posts about the new iPhone for every 100,000 residents. New York was first followed by California and Georgia. More information on the study can be found at CompareTheMarket.com.

Let’s take a look at various elements of the iPhone 17.

Pricing

As with every iPhone unveiling, price is a factor.

The iPhone 17 begins at $799 compared to $1,099 and $1,999 for its iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The iPhone Air will start at $999, the price of last year’s iPhone 16 Pro. These models are notably the first to be released since President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“All the iPhone 17 models are still expected to be made in Apple’s manufacturing hubs in China and India, exposing them to some of Trump’s tariffs,” the Associated Press noted. “Analysts believe the additional fees on iPhones coming into the U.S. increase the pressure on Apple to raise prices to help protect its profit margins on its most marquee product.”

Looking back on iPhone prices throughout the years, here is a summary courtesy of Compare the Market:

Older iPhones (iPhone 11 to iPhone X) : Pro models ranged from $1,165.67 and $1,165.67, while standard models ranged from $765.67 to $815.67.

: Pro models ranged from $1,165.67 and $1,165.67, while standard models ranged from $765.67 to $815.67. Early iPhones (iPhone 8 to iPhone 4S) : Prices ranged from $599.00 to $749.00.

: Prices ranged from $599.00 to $749.00. Recent iPhones (iPhone 16 to iPhone 12): Prices for Pro models range from $1,132.33 to $1,224.00, while standard models range from $732.33 to $932.33.

Features

According to media website CNET, here’s an overview of each model:

iPhone 17: Features a new chip, a brighter, sharper screen, better cameras and an improved selfie camera. iPhone 17 Pro: Features range of camera upgrades plus a new orange color. iPhone Air: The thinnest iPhone ever, the Air weighs 165 grams and has an all-day battery life. Apple called the Air “the most power-efficient iPhone we have ever made.”

CNET Senior Editor James Bricknell also praised the prices.

“Given the tariffs and all the other stuff that’s happened in the past year, the prices are good,” Bricknell said. “They match what you would expect in terms of inflation rather than the leap I was expecting.”

The iPhone through the years

Here is an evolution of the iPhone models since debuting in 2007.

The original iPhone (June 29, 2007)

The iPhone 3G (July 11, 2008)

The iPhone 3GS (June 19, 2009)

The iPhone 4 (June 24, 2010)

The iPhone 4S (Oct. 14, 2011)

The iPhone 5 (Sept. 21, 2012)

The iPhone 5S and 5C (Sept. 20, 2013)

The iPhone 6 (Sept. 19, 2014)

The iPhone 6S (Sept. 25. 2015)

The iPhone SE (March 31, 2016)

The iPhone 7 (Sept. 16, 2016)

The iPhone 8 (Sept. 22, 2017)

The iPhone X (Nov. 3, 2017)

The iPhone XS (Sept. 21, 2018)

The iPhone XR (Oct. 26, 2018)

The iPhone 11 (Sept. 20, 2019)

The iPhone SE – Second Generation (April 24, 2020)

The iPhone 12 (Oct. 23, 2020)

The iPhone 13 (Sept. 24, 2021)

The iPhone SE – Third Generation (March 18, 2022)

The iPhone 14 (Sept. 16, 2022)

The iPhone 15 (Sept. 22, 2023)

The iPhone 16 (Sept. 20, 2024)

The iPhone 16E (Feb. 28, 2025)

The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air (Sept. 19, 2025)

According to BankMyCell.com, Apple’s most popular iPhone device to date is the iPhone 6, while the iPhone X accounted for 35% of global smartphone profits.

Assessing the future

The Associated Press noted there is still room for growth in the iPhone universe, particularly in its artificial intelligence capabilities, including “a smarter and more versatile Siri assistant.”

“To truly differentiate and outperform its competition, Apple will have to crack AI as a new contextual user-interface,” said analyst Thomas Hussan of Forrester Research.

