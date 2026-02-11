Radishes through time: a root with serious travel energy

When choosing radishes look for those that are smooth, firm and brightly colored. The green leafy tops, if still attached should be dark green in color. Avoid radishes that have cracks or cuts. When storing, keep in mind that radishes do not store well with the leafy tops on. Cut them off before storing. Place radishes in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Put them unwrapped in the produce drawer of your refrigerator, or in an open plastic bag or bowl to let air in. Radishes do not freeze well.

Radish trivia:

Radishes can be eaten raw or cooked. Applying heat to radishes helps calm the mild spicy or peppery flavors in them. To cook radishes, you can bake or roast them in the oven, or sauté or pan-roast them on the stovetop. Roasting is a technique that mellows the peppery flavor of radishes and brings out their natural sweetness. If you like roasted potatoes, you will probably like roasted radishes. The texture is similar but has fewer carbohydrates. You can also boil or steam radishes, though these techniques could result in too-soft radishes.

The ancient Egyptians used radish seed oil before olive oil was known.

Radishes were so highly regarded in Greece that gold replicas were made.

Radishes were a common breakfast item for the Pennsylvania Dutch. They still are in Japan.

In Oaxaca, Mexico, Christmas Eve is also the Night of the Radishes, when large radishes are cut into animal shapes.

There are 276 in the U.S. with the last name ‘Radish’.

Americans eat 400 million pounds of radishes each year, most of which is consumed in salads.

The “hot” flavoring of a radish is found in the skin so if you peel the radish, you lose most of the flavor.

An entire cup of radishes are only 24 calories.

Interested in free nutrition education lessons from the OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.Go online to extension.osu.edu.

Radish and Cucumber Salad

1/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper

10 radishes, washed and thinly sliced (about 1 bunch)

1 cucumber, washed and cut into thin rounds

In a large bowl, mix yogurt, garlic, salt, and pepper. Add radishes and cucumbers and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes before serving. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Oven Roasted Radishes with Peas

1 bunch radishes, washed, trimmed, and cut into quarters

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper

1 cup peas (fresh, thawed from frozen, or canned and then drained)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried dill (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a rimmed baking sheet, mix radishes with oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes. Sprinkle peas over the radish mixture and roast until peas are heated through. Remove from oven and sprinkle with lemon juice and dill if desired. For a quick fix, add sliced radishes to stir fry and top salads or sandwiches for added flavor and crunch. Add chopped radishes to potato or grain salads. Add finely chopped radishes to dips or salsas.

Air-Fryer Breaded Pork Chops

Makes 4 servings

1 large egg

2 tablespoons fat-free milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

3/4 cup mashed potato flakes

2 teaspoons ground mustard

2 teaspoons minced fresh sage

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

8 thin boneless pork loin chops (2 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a shallow bowl, whisk egg, milk, and Dijon mustard. In another shallow bowl, mix breadcrumbs, potato flakes, ground mustard and sage. Place flour in another shallow bowl. Sprinkle pork with salt. Preheat air-fryer to 400 degrees. Dip pork to coat both sides, shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then in bread crumb mixture, patting to help coating adhere. In batches, place chops in greased air fryer, spritz with cooking spray. Cook until a thermometer reads at least 145 degrees, 5-6 minutes, turning once.