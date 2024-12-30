This weekend: Popular anime convention Ohayocon debuts at new Dayton location

Ohayocon has stood as one of the state’s largest anime conventions since its creation in 2001. This weekend, the event turns 25 and will take place Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in a new location — the Dayton Convention Center.

“We ... have great changes in the works including a brand new senior leadership team, that will bring a fresh and fun perspective to the convention,” said new Convention Director Stephen “Fluffy” Baker in an interview for Anime News Network. “Along with the change of location to Dayton, which will benefit the attendees by reducing costs across the board, we are thrilled to bring a new experience for those who look forward to this conference yearly.”

ExploreMore info: Make your Valentine's Day plans soon: Here are options throughout the Dayton region

While the location may be different than in times past, the convention will still bring popular names from the anime industry. This includes Shinichi Watanabe, also known as Nabeshin, who is famous for directing episodes of “Tenchi Muyo! GXP” and “Excel Saga.”

Multiple anime voice actors will also be in attendance. These include “My Hero Academia” actor Jay Hickman and Karlii Hoch, the English voice of Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad Isekai.”

The convention recently announced new additions to the lineup, such as Michael Sinterklaas, famous for voicing Leonardo in the 2000s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” animated show, as well as the Dayton branch of the Ohayo Sumo Association.

Convention guests can meet with these celebrities and receive their autographs, as long as they comply with the rules released by Ohayocon.

Ohayocon attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters, with the event set to host two cosplay contests. The first, known as the Craftsmanship Contest, will judge entrants based on the quality of the costume. Contestants can enter a cosplay based on a famous character, an original design or one based on Ohayocon’s mascot, Nurse Lindsay.

The other competition is known as the Performance Contest. Similar to a talent show, contestants will either perform a skit or musical act. Entrants can also pre-record their routine before the convention.

Those interested in participating can view the full rules and enter the contests on Ohayocon’s website.

The convention will also host gaming tournaments, scavenger hunts, workshops and more.

Multiple vendors can be found in the event’s Artist Alley area, selling anime merchandise and media. The hall will be open 1-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

How to go

What: Ohayocon 2025

When: Jan. 31- Feb. 2

Location: Dayton Convention Center: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: ohayocon.online

