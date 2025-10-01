Breaking: What government shutdown means for Wright-Patterson, other federal installations

Pink sushi rolls at FUSIAN are a nod to breast cancer awareness month

FUSIAN is selling sushi rolls with pink soy wraps for October as it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. CONTRIBUTED

FUSIAN is selling sushi rolls with pink soy wraps for October as it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. CONTRIBUTED
FOOD & DINING
By
1 hour ago
X

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off today, FUSIAN has added to its menu a sushi roll made with a pink soy wrap.

For every sushi roll made with a pink soy wrap, the brand will donate $1 to the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio.

The fund supports “keeping patients focused on healing while ensuring assistance stays local. Inside restaurants, guests can also share that same spirit of support by leaving handwritten messages on pink post-it notes, creating a wall of encouragement that honors survivors and loved ones while giving a visible voice to the cause,” states a news release.

“We want to do something that feels authentic to FUSIAN and is genuinely impactful, as everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer,” said Stephan Harman, co-founder of FUSIAN. “By choosing a pink roll, our guests have the power to support the strength and resilience of patients right here in Ohio.”

FUSIAN has locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo. In Dayton, one is on Brown Street near the University of Dayton campus and the other is at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. In Cincinnati it is located at 8060 Montgomery Road.

In Other News
1
Local woman, 96, gets chance to tour high school and is surprised with...
2
Leaf peeping in Ohio: Patchy, sporadic fall color changes begin
3
Social media reaction mixed after Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl 60...
4
Learning to be a musician later in life helps stimulate brain...
5
Many seniors outlive their ability to drive safely by seven to 10 years...

About the Author

Mandy Gambrell is the Managing Editor of Verticals & Audience for the Dayton Daily News and Cox First Media, overseeing Lifestyles, Entertainment, Arts & Culture, Food, and Homes/Real Estate.