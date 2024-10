Small Town Productions hosted the Boos & Booze Mini Market at Indian Creek Distillery, located on the historic Staley Mill Farm at 7095 Staley Rd. in Miami County on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Festivities included handmade items from small business vendors, food trucks, cocktails, spirit tastings, live music from Christopher Guerra, costumes and more. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER