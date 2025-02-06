PETS: Your dog might need a hat, but make sure it fits

Lately, Ed and I have been talking about adding a hat to Teddy’s winter wardrobe. As I work on this column, the issues that lead the “hat discussion” include what type of hat, in what weather conditions do we bring the hat out and, most importantly, will the pooch wear it?

Experts over the years have raised a number of issues concerning the comfort, safety and overall usefulness of dogs wearing hats or head protections of some type.

Many dog owners like the idea of dressing their dogs from head to toe, from simple coats, sweaters and PJs to elaborate holiday attire.

Calvin Gritton, writing for bestpetfacts.com, says, “When it comes to dogs wearing hats, there are both benefits and potential risks to consider. One of the main advantages of dogs wearing hats is protection from the elements. In hot weather, a hat can provide shade and help prevent heatstroke, while in cold weather, it can offer some insulation. Additionally, hats can protect a dog’s sensitive eyes from the sun and potentially harmful UV rays.”

If you want your dog to wear a hat and the pooch is amenable, from everything I’ve read, it’s OK. The key is getting a hat that properly fits your canine’s head.

The writers at sparkpaws.com say, “The shape of your dog’s head will determine the kind of hat that will work. For instance, if your dog has a big, round head, most hats won’t fit them. The hat will just fall off every time your dog moves. Measure the circumference of your dog’s head to determine the proper hat size to buy. You can do this by wrapping a tape measure around the top of your dog’s head, in front of the dog’s ears, and under the chin. Check each brand’s sizing to get the right size for your pup.”

Other issues to consider when thinking about a hat for your dog include the weight of the hat and the type of fabric or material used to make the hat.

Teddy doesn’t like any type of clothing, or blanket for that matter, made of heavy material. He will rub back and forth against our sofa until he’s gotten the item off. The pooch will wear a lightweight hat but only for a short time. Over the years we’ve found Teddy won’t fight Ed when he’s putting on his winter jacket because the Lab knows he’s going for a walk. But the minute they are back in the house he’s pestering Ed to take it off.

Sparkpaws writers add, “Some dogs may find hats uncomfortable or irritating, leading to stress or anxiety. Ill‑fitting hats can also cause chafing or skin irritation, especially if worn for long periods. Furthermore, if not properly secured, hats could pose a choking hazard if a dog tries to chew or shake it off.”

We did find the perfect hat for Teddy. For Christmas, my sister Beth gave Ed a Trinity Wool cap from Killarney, Ireland. It’s a beautiful, lightweight cap, too small for Ed but just the right size for Teddy.

When Ed got his larger Irish cap, he placed the smaller cap on Teddy. We expected the pooch to shake it off like he does with the other hats we’ve tried to get him to wear. Instead, he sat down next to his fearless leader, both looking quite dapper.

Karin Spicer is a member of the Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Reach her at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

Why your dog should wear a hat

1. Cuts glare in bright environments, better vision

2. Sun protection, especially for breeds with thin or darker coats

3. Winter protection, keeps all breeds warmer

4. Rain protection, all breeds