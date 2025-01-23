PETS: Pets can tolerate cold, but be careful

A chart at woofz.com/blog/how‑cold‑is‑too‑cold‑for‑dogs shows temperature ranges and the risk levels for small, medium and larger dogs. This is a good guide.

Teddy, our black Lab, loves this time of year. His black coat was made for colder weather. Pip, our cat, hates this time of year. I’m not sure he has any body parts made for colder weather.

My husband Ed, Teddy’s fearless leader, walks the Lab in cooler weather, but both have their winter coats on. They go for shorter walks, and when Teddy is in the backyard, Ed keeps a close tab on how long the dog has been out, calling him in after a brief time.

When Teddy comes back in the house, Ed immediately wipes him down. During walks, the Lab’s paws, legs and stomach could pick up road salt or other de‑icing products that could be toxic. From our backyard, Teddy is always bringing in mud and debris.

Pip loves to go for walks in our backyard, but Ed stops taking him when the temperature drops below 40. If Pip squawks, Ed puts a sweater on him after he hooks up the cat’s harness and they head out to the backyard. If it’s too cold, Pip quickly turns around and heads back inside the warm house. If not, Ed let’s Pip explore the backyard but keeps these walks much shorter than when it’s warm.

As for nourishment, I’ve read varying opinions about feeding your pets more during winter. You always want them at a healthy weight, so I would say ask your vet before making any decisions about their nutritional needs.

We don’t increase our pets’ food intake in the colder months. We tend to give them too many treats and goodies as it is. With Teddy’s sweet cow eyes and Pip leading me to his snack drawer, we would quickly have two overweight pets if we fed them more.

Since you and your pets are in more than out during winter, it’s time to look for more ways to engage them with new views, games or toys.

Just because Pip is unable to explore his backyard as much as he would like, it doesn’t mean he couldn’t look out and watch the birds, deer and other animals that travel through his domain. Ed moved the cat tree into our bedroom, which provides an expansive view of our backyard. Pip now watches the woodpeckers every afternoon and the squirrels he would love to be chasing scampering up and down the trees.

We’ve been playing some older games with Teddy that we haven’t played in a while, such as “monkey in the middle,” which we’re all enjoying. Both pets got plenty of gifts for Christmas – chew toys for Teddy and a toy squirrel infused with catnip for Pip.

I think the biggest challenge for our family during these colder months is having the patience to wait for spring. Most pet families I know face the same issue, so good luck!

Karin Spicer is a member of the Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Reach her at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

A pet first aid kit is essential if you are unable to get to the vet during a winter emergency. Included should be such items as:

Self‑adhesive bandage webbing

Tweezers

Hydrogen peroxide

Cotton balls

Aspirin

Antibacterial ointment

Anti‑diarrhea medicine

Towels

Scissors

Gauze pads

Latex gloves

A minimum four‑day supply of easily stored pet food and water

Medications your pets normally take

