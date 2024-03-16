Paws off! Practice pet poison prevention

Companion animals typically do not understand that certain items in their environments can be harmful. Pets’ innate curiosity coupled with unique aromas produced by common household items can put them in jeopardy of potentially deadly poisoning.

According to veterinary experts at WebMD Pet Health Center, an estimated 232,000 cases of pet poisoning occur annually in the United States. In March 2022, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center hotline fielded 22 percent more calls stemming from incidents of pet toxicity than in 2021.