New year brings new gym-goers

Don’t be a chatterbox. The gym can be an important outlet for socializing, however, just because we may have time for chit-chat doesn’t necessarily mean that others do. Many folks need to make the most of the time they have to exercise and cannot participate in long conversations, so be thoughtful.

Don’t misuse the locker room. The locker room is for storing belongings while you work out, changing clothes, showering, and using the restroom. Try to save the more time-consuming grooming rituals such as shaving, toenail clipping, etc. for home.

Do dress properly. Avoid wearing excessive jewelry and perfume, inappropriate or dirty clothing, or street shoes. Working out may require bending over, stretching, lifting, etc., so wear clothes that allow for freedom of movement with discretion.

Do wipe down equipment! This is especially important given the challenge of flu and cold season, and COVID viruses. In addition we all sweat, even more so when working out. Most health clubs provide towels and disinfectants for the purpose of keeping things clean. And please, don’t work out if you are sick. It is likely that you will be around dozens of people and touching many pieces of equipment, doors, stair railings, etc. and you don’t want to put others at risk.

Do treat others as you want to be treated. We share the gym equally, so if your time is up on the treadmill and someone has reminded you of it, don’t make a fuss. If you see that someone is using the fan, don’t turn it off without asking. If you are on the track, use the designated lanes for walking or running.

It’s simple. Awareness and consideration for others helps to ensure a more pleasant workout experience for everyone, so do what you can to contribute.