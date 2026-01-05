List: Martin Luther King Day 2026 events in the region

Sinclair Community College events

Dayton’s Sinclair Community College will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events:

Sinclair MLK Jr. Day Celebration: 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 19. 301 W. Fourth St., Dayton. More info: Sinclair’s free Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be held inside the college’s Building 12 conference center. Festivities will begin with a continental breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. This will be followed by a keynote address from author and activist Kevin Powell. After the talk, guests will join MLK Dayton’s memorial march as it passes by.

‘When We Free The World’ film screening: 2-4:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Location: 301 W. Fourth St., Dayton. More info: Kevin Powell, keynote speaker at Sinclair’s MLK Jr. Day Celebration, will be joined by Evangeline Lawson as they screen their documentary “When We Free The World” in Sinclair’s Building 12. This film “dives into what it really means to be a Black man” while discussing topics such as gender identity, history, Black Lives Matter and mental health. This event is free and open to the public.

MLK Interfaith Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16. 515 E. Third St., Dayton. More info: Held at the St. John’s United Church of Christ, this breakfast will feature a talk from minister Tanyer Harbut. The theme of this year’s event is “America tell the truth.”

MLK Musical Concert: 5 p.m. Jan. 18. 3489 Little York Road, Dayton. More info: MLK Dayton has teamed up with the Christian Life Center to honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a free concert Jan. 18.

MLK Memorial March: 10 a.m. Jan. 19. 1323 W. Third St., Dayton. More info: MLK Dayton will host its memorial march at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19. The route will begin near the Drew Health Center, ending near Sinclair Community College’s Building 12. RTA will provide free shuttles between these two points from 10 a.m.-noon.

MLK Youth Celebration: The morning of Jan. 19. 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. More info: Immediately following the MLK Memorial March, The Neon Theater will host a screening of the film “The Fire Inside” in collaboration with MLK Dayton. Released in 2024, the movie is based on the true story of boxer Claressa Shields.

MLK Celebration Banquet: 6 p.m. Jan. 19. 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. More info: Also with the theme of “America tell the truth,” MLK Dayton’s celebration banquet will be held the night of Jan. 19 at Carillon Historical Park. The event will feature a keynote speech from Ahmed Rehab, executive director and communications director of the Chicago Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

More area events

13th Annual Youth Oratorical & Creative Arts Program: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15. 1120 Yankee Road, Middletown. More info: Middletown Area Ministerial Alliance, 3R Development Inc. and NAACP group 3194 have collaborated to host a special youth competition on Jan. 15. To enter, contestants will first choose between the topic of “what has happened to Dr. King’s beloved community” or “current events through Dr. King’s eyes.” These topic can be explored through dance, drawing, singing or other creative expressions. Entrants must be age 21 or younger to enter. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 13. For more information, call 513-571-8712 or email @info23rdevelopment.org.

Clark State Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon and Awards Ceremony: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 16. 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield. More info: Clark State College’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. event will feature a keynote address from activist Michael Carter, discussing the topic “Are You a Catalyst for Change?” At the event, the college will also recognize local organizations, community members and employees. There will also be a lunch buffet. While the event is free, registration is required by Jan. 9.

Black Empowerment Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center:. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 17. 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati. More info: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Cincinnati Museum Center will host Black Empowerment Day, an event featuring multiple performances, demonstrations and talks. Participating organizations and businesses include The Harriet Beecher Stowe House, Greater Cincinnati Grotto, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Imagination Library.

King Legacy Celebration: 8:30-9:45 a.m. Jan. 19. 50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati. More info: The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with an event featuring a talk from Peabody Award winner Kahlil Greene, as well as a performance from the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Oxford MLK Jr. Day Community Observance: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 19. 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. More info: The city of Oxford and the Oxford NAACP will host its family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at the Oxford Community Arts Center the morning of Jan. 19. There will be music, a creative arts exposition and a panel discussion.

Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19. 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. More info: Sponsored by NAACP group 3194, the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast will be at Woodside Cemetery’s community room the morning of Jan. 19. This event will also feature a talk from Kettering Health Hamilton President Norman Spence. While the event is free, space is limited.

Wittenberg University Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation: 11 a.m.-noon Jan. 19. 4 Campus Drive, Springfield. More info: In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wittenberg University will host a special convocation titled “The Light we Find, The Light we Carry” in Weaver Chapel. The event will be led by author and executive advisor Christopher Thompson.

Huber Heights Annual MLK Day Luncheon and Program: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19. 5400 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. More info: Huber Height’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event will be held within Wayne High School’s cafeteria and feature a catered lunch from Savory Skillet. There will also be a community dialogue as well as a recognition of Lucille Dale, one of Huber Height’s previous vice mayors.