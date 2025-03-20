Minecraft-themed meals coming to McDonald’s

“A Minecraft Movie Meal” will have “one of six exclusive collectibles derived from McDonald’s characters, menu items and popular Minecraft treasures — meet Big Mac Crystal, Birdie Wings, Fry Helmet, Grimace Egg, Soda Potion and Zombie Hamburglar,” states a news release from McDonald’s.

Each will have a matching card with a code to access in-game experiences.

They include customers' choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a drink with special pixelated packaging in the Minecraft theme.

Available with the McNuggets is a “Nether Flame” sauce, a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by The Nether.

“A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal” will have one of 12 exclusive toys derived from the most iconic Minecraft Blockheads and Block Worlds, according to McDonald’s.

Happy Meals will also have scannable code to access an exclusive virtual gaming experience made just for kids is online at happymeal.com. and “a choice of signature McDonald’s menu items enclosed in special film-inspired packaging.”

The meals at McDonald’s will be available for a limited time starting April 1.