Managing your weight shouldn’t be stressful: How to avoid feeling food-deprived

Processed food: Think junk food and other snacks, anything that isn’t grown naturally. Manufactured food is cleverly designed to tempt your taste buds and avoid filling you up. Most of these foods are also packaged in oversized containers rather than in portion-controlled ones. Breakfast cereals, cookies, crackers and chips are common examples of foods packaged in large containers, leaving it up to us to dole out only a single-serving size, which rarely happens. Avoiding these food traps can make a tremendous difference not only in terms of pounds lost, but in creating better health overall.

Fast food and restaurant meals: If you do indulge, be sure to choose wisely. Unfortunately, meals eaten out tend to be higher in fat, higher in salt and/or sugar, and bigger in size than if we made them ourselves. The larger the meal put in front of us, the more we consume. Larger plate and drink sizes also encourage our appetites, so be aware.

It’s not enough to focus on fewer calories. The hunger drive will win out every time because it is a built-in mechanism for survival. The best food choices are those that are naturally satisfying, and because they are more filling, don’t tempt you to overeat. When you don’t feel food-deprived, you can relax and enjoy every meal. Best of all, counting calories is no longer necessary for success.

So what are the best foods to help keep appetite under control? Look to higher-fiber and higher water-content foods. This list includes vegetables, fruits and starches like potatoes, cooked whole grains, lentils and legumes. Choices among these foods are many, and when consuming a variety, they provide an abundance of nutrients needed for optimal health. If weight loss isn’t an issue, eating seeds and nuts, avocados, whole grain breads and pastas can be great additions to a well-rounded meal plan. Keep in mind that healthy carbohydrates are your most-efficient and readily available energy source; they supply your brain and body with a slow and steady fuel supply needed to carry you through the day.

Lastly, if you weigh yourself, try not to be a slave to the scale. Weighing yourself can be one way to track progress over time, but just remember that the number varies constantly, depending on weight of food eaten, fluids ingested or retained, and other factors. A tried-and-true way to help monitor changes in body composition is to take waistline measurements. In addition, real-time indicators can be used such as increased energy levels, better sleep quality, how much better you feel, how your clothes fit, etc.

The bottom line is that managing weight should not be a stressful event. It’s a matter of gathering the right information and putting it to use.